City Hall

Nogales City Hall on North Grand Ave.

 File photo by Angela Gervasi

During a special session earlier this month, the Nogales City Council approved new policies dictating how elected officials and city employees can spend public funds.

Unanimously, the council voted for two new sets of regulations. The first guides the mayor and council members on their use of city-issued credit cards. The second solidifies an updated travel policy for both elected officers and municipal staff.



Tags

Load comments