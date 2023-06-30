During a special session earlier this month, the Nogales City Council approved new policies dictating how elected officials and city employees can spend public funds.
Unanimously, the council voted for two new sets of regulations. The first guides the mayor and council members on their use of city-issued credit cards. The second solidifies an updated travel policy for both elected officers and municipal staff.
For the most part, the updated policies mirror city practices that were already in place, according to City Attorney Jose Luis Machado, who penned the new regulations.
The vote was yet another development in a months-long effort to reckon with spending practices at City Hall, particularly those of Mayor Jorge Maldonado. In May, a Phoenix-based consultant released a report of Maldonado’s expenses, suggesting that the city review and revise its expenditure policies.
“There are concerns about possible policy violations,” Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. said in June, shortly after the council reviewed a consultant’s report on the Mayor’s Office expenditures.
The report, conducted by Osuch Consulting, estimated that the mayor spent more than $17,000 in a four-month period on a variety of costs, including inaugural expenses, travel and meals. However, not all expenses listed in the report were made under Maldonado’s administration – an inaccuracy pointed out by a community member, and further confirmed by Deputy City Manager John Kissinger.
Meanwhile, an official audit – one that will review credit card expenditures for all city departments – is still on its way, according to Kissinger.
The new policies
The updated credit card policy requires that any expenditure made by the mayor or a council member include a written and signed memorandum – containing the date and place for the credit card charges. Each memorandum must include receipts, according to the policy.
Still, the policy isn’t quite as stringent as the consultant’s report had suggested. For instance, Osuch Consulting had recommended that the City of Nogales require itemized receipts on each expenditure – so that each receipt discloses exactly what was purchased. The new city policy does not contain that requirement.
During the June 20 session, the council also passed a new travel policy, which includes more specific guidelines for city workers and council members.
“I tightened it up and I made it clear that there’s a difference between advance payment of travel expenses versus reimbursement of travel expenses,” Machado told the council.
Under the travel policy, city employees and elected officials can only receive an advance payment for travel if they make a request three days or more before the anticipated travel. If the travel plans are more last-minute, Machado explained, employees or officials can apply for a reimbursement.
The new travel policy gives the city manager slightly more flexibility in overseeing the expenditures: In some cases, Machado said, the city manager can approve an advance travel payment, even if the request is made past the three-day deadline.
The travel policy also breaks down when, and how often, city employees or officials can receive a per diem for meals. For instance, individuals can only receive a reimbursement when they’re 50 miles or farther away from Nogales.
“This is in connection with the IRS regulations and the Arizona state policies,” Machado told the council at the June 20 session.
Using credit cards
In March, Councilman Saulo Bonilla began raising questions about Maldonado’s use of a city-issued credit card.
“Council members were not aware that Mayor Maldonado had a credit card,” Bonilla said at the time.
That kicked off a number of conversations about how elected officials should spend city funds. Ultimately, the City Council voted in favor of a policy that allows council members to receive credit cards, should they request them.
After Bonilla raised his concerns, former City Manager Edward Dickie called for an audit of all credit card expenditures at City Hall.
He also cautioned council members against using a credit card.
“That’s what I recommend and (what) staff recommends,” Dickie said at a meeting in April. “That elected officials do not have a credit card.”
As of Wednesday, no other council members, aside from the mayor, had requested city-issued credit cards, Kissinger told the NI.
Consultant’s report
So far, the city has only reviewed Maldonado’s expenses, rather than those of all city departments, through Phoenix-based company Osuch Consulting. The report, released in May, detailed a number of expenses from Maldonado’s office, estimating that the current mayor spent more than $17,000 over a four-month period.
However, Kissinger said, there are inaccuracies within the consultant’s report – not all of the expenses listed in the document were made under Maldonado’s administration.
For instance, the report cites a meeting between the City of Nogales and the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization. During the meeting, the Mayor’s Office spent $450 at a local restaurant.