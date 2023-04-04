Edward Dickie

City Manager Edward Dickie listens during a meeting of the mayor and council last year.

 File photo by Angela Gervasi

After nearly a year on the job, Nogales City Manager Edward Dickie has handed in his resignation.

Speaking late Tuesday afternoon, Dickie said he’d been offered a job elsewhere in the state. Noting that he’d recently gotten married, the new opportunity, he said, would allow him to be closer to family.



