After nearly a year on the job, Nogales City Manager Edward Dickie has handed in his resignation.
Speaking late Tuesday afternoon, Dickie said he’d been offered a job elsewhere in the state. Noting that he’d recently gotten married, the new opportunity, he said, would allow him to be closer to family.
“It just makes sense to me,” he told the NI. “I couldn’t pass it up.”
Mayor Jorge Maldonado had confirmed the resignation earlier that day.
“He apparently received a job offer closer to home,” Maldonado said, adding that Dickie’s last day is slated for April 30.
Dickie began the city manager stint in late April 2022, during the administration of former Mayor Arturo Garino.
Speaking Tuesday, he recounted his experience in Nogales as a positive one.
“I just wish I could have stayed longer,” Dickie said. “A lot longer.”
For the City of Nogales, Maldonado confirmed, a new search for a city manager will be underway.
“It is what it is,” Maldonado said of the resignation, adding: “Now we’ve got to move forward and see what we find.”
High turnover
Nogales uses a council-manager form of government, which relegates day-to-day operations and decisions to the city manager. While council members do not earn a living salary, the manager generally earns the highest income of any city position. (At the time of his resignation, Dickie was earning an annual salary of $147,266.)
But time and time again, the city has struggled to find and keep a manager. Since 2016, the manager position has changed hands 10 times.
That year – 2016 – former manager Shane Dille left the position. He was replaced by Carlos Rivera, who served until 2017, when the mayor and council voted, without comment, not to renew his contract. Then, the city appointed Frank Felix, who resigned in the summer of 2019.
John Kissinger, former police chief and current deputy city manager, then stepped into the role on an interim basis. In 2020, the council appointed Eddie Johnson, who, after four months on the job, agreed to part ways with the city.
Following Johnson’s departure, Kissinger returned as interim manager. When his term expired in late 2020 – acting city managers can only serve six months – former police lieutenant Robert Thompson took on the interim role.
When Thompson’s six-month term expired, Kissinger returned to the acting city manager post. After another six months, former City Attorney Michael Massee was appointed interim manager.
Through it all, the mayor and council, with the help of an outside consultant, tried to find a permanent manager. After failing to close the deal with a favored candidate in late 2021, the council members in early 2022 zeroed in on Dickie, who’d previously managed several municipalities: Dewey-Humboldt in Northern Arizona; Santa Clara, Utah; and St. James, N.C.
Reached by this reporter on Tuesday, Councilman Saulo Bonilla also confirmed the resignation. Bonilla, who was closely allied with Garino, the former mayor who was defeated in the August 2022 mayoral election, hinted at general problems within the municipal government.