If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Six months after the Nogales City Council agreed to pay $35,000 to an outside recruitment firm to help find a new city manager, the search is lagging behind schedule.
A timeline drawn up by CPS HR, the firm handling the search, anticipated the council appointing a new manager during the week of Sept. 13 – last week. That appointment was supposed to follow in-person interviews with approximately three finalist candidates, according to the timeline.
But the council still hasn’t conducted in-person interviews. They met this week in executive session to talk about the manager search, but that closed-door meeting wasn’t open to the public.
Mayor Arturo Garino said in a phone call on Wednesday that the council’s Tuesday meeting included further discussions related to the search, but indicated it was up to the recruitment firm to speed things up. “We’re hoping that they get it going a little bit faster,” he said.
The council has held several meetings related to the current hiring process in executive session, meaning the public doesn’t know how the search is progressing. In public meetings during a city manager search in late 2019, council members including the mayor openly criticized the quality of applicants for the job.
Asked if he had an expected timeframe for bringing candidates to Nogales for in-person interviews, Garino said: “No, not really,” and noted that the council has another meeting scheduled with the recruitment consultants.