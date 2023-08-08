The Nogales City Council has revived talks on distributing some of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to aid local businesses. The topic came up at a regular public meeting Wednesday evening.
“The reason I put this on the agenda is because people have been questioning: ‘What’s going to happen with the ARPA funds?’” said Vice Mayor Hector Bojorquez.
Initially, the idea had been pitched in February. At the time, economic struggles for businesses on Morley Avenue were particularly apparent: Construction to replace a binational sewage line created visible obstacles along the shopping corridor, creating additional frustration for some local business owners who’d already seen economic impacts from the pandemic.
“I think we’ve got to have a little bit of heart for those businesses, and see what we could support them with,” Mayor Jorge Maldonado said during the Feb. 8 City Council study session.
The discussion among the City Council came and went with minimal action for the next six months.
But once again, potential plans are in motion, according to Acting City Manager Roy Bermudez, who told the council he’s been meeting with non-profit Chicanos por la Causa to establish a process in distributing the funds.
“What I was looking at is distributing $500,000 between businesses,” Bermudez said Wednesday. “You’re talking about small businesses, maybe (businesses) with 15 or less employees.”
What’s available
Currently, the city has about $2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act set aside within a number of city departments, including fire, police and water. Now, the city is considering pulling a portion of those funds from city departments to allocate to small businesses.
“Between the $2 million, I can easily find $500,000 to give to small businesses,” Bermudez said Wednesday.
Under the plan, Bermudez said, the loans would range from $2,000 to $5,000 per recipient; working through Prestamos, a division of Chicanos por la Causa, the businesses would complete a set of requirements to make the loans forgivable.
“We could touch at least 100 businesses out there,” Bermudez said.
The plan, Bermudez pointed out, strongly mirrors a previous program from Santa Cruz County. Last year, the county worked with CPLC to distribute $1 million of forgivable loans to more than 70 local businesses, nonprofits, and individual artists. Nearly half of the recipients resided within Nogales, while others were based in Patagonia, Rio Rico, Tubac or elsewhere in the county.
“I know the county did a great job, at least in my opinion, of giving out some of these (forgivable) loans… I’m really elated that the small business owners are finally going to get some help,” Councilwoman Liza Montiel said Wednesday.
The loans in the county program were considerably larger, ranging from $2,500 to $25,000, though the county received an overall larger chunk of ARPA funds than the City of Nogales.
While following up with local businesses along Morley Avenue, the NI found that not all merchants had been aware of the county’s forgivable loan program – particularly the city’s Korean-American population. Businesses that applied and received the loans, however, ranged from local restaurants and bars, to a migrant advocacy nonprofit, to a music studio.
No action or vote was taken during Wednesday’s council meeting, though Bermudez said more information – including criteria for local applicants – would be forthcoming.
“Hopefully in the next couple of meetings, I’ll have more information, to the point that I’ll have CPLC come and give a presentation … on how this is going to work,” Bermudez added.
Where did the ARPA money go?
Overall, the city received more than $6.7 million through ARPA. The council voted to allocate the first installation, about $3.35 million, to pay down police and fire pensions. Then, the city received its second installation of ARPA funds: another $3.35 million.
The council heard a number of ideas on how to spend the second allocation from Samuel Paz, the city’s former development services director. Last fall, he had suggested aid to small businesses, a project to install downtown wifi, and the hiring of an economic development coordinator, among other recommendations.
None gained traction with the council.
Then, in November, Montiel suggested that the city distribute a survey to residents to gauge public opinion on how the remaining monies should be spent.
That turned into its own saga, with Councilman Saulo Bonilla publicly berating Montiel for requesting public input.
A couple weeks after the tumultuous meeting, the council voted to funnel the $3.35 million into seven city departments: fire, police, parks and recreation, sewer, water, streets, and planning and zoning. If any residents had wished to provide input during the final vote, they would have been unable to do so; the Nov. 16 meeting lacked a call to the public.
Since the November vote, some of the money has been spent. For instance, in March, the city approved an expenditure of the ARPA funds for two ambulances. But a large chunk of it has remained, untouched, within the city budget.
“These monies are sitting there,” Montiel said Wednesday. “It belongs to the public; it belongs to the people.”