Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado and Vice Mayor Hector Bojorquez listen to discussion at an April 5 meeting.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

The Nogales City Council has revived talks on distributing some of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to aid local businesses. The topic came up at a regular public meeting Wednesday evening.

“The reason I put this on the agenda is because people have been questioning: ‘What’s going to happen with the ARPA funds?’” said Vice Mayor Hector Bojorquez.



