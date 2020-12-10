The Nogales City Council appointed Robert Thompson, a lieutenant with the Nogales Police Department who has served as an assistant to Deputy City Manager John Kissinger, to be the acting city manager.
The move comes as the council’s search for a city manager continues to drag on. After ditching a plan proposed in August to hire a local candidate and rejecting a deal to bring on a temporary manager through a staffing agency in October, the council hasn’t announced any new steps towards finding a permanent hire.
Kissinger had been serving as the acting manager since June, but city rules dictate that an individual shouldn’t hold the temporary post for more than six months.
Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr. complained that Mayor Arturo Garino brought the appointment up at the last possible meeting to choose a new interim manager, meaning there wasn’t time to consider any other candidates. But he still praised Thompson’s qualifications, saying that he “stands in the top one percent in work ethics, work knowledge, work experience and how to treat the public.”
The appointment included one caveat: The Nogales Police Department won’t report directly to Thompson, who remains an active NPD officer, but to Kissinger. Kissinger is a former NPD chief.
The city manager’s chair has now been without a permanent occupant for more than half of Garino’s current term in office, which began in January 2019.
City moves ahead with plans for annex building
The Nogales City Council authorized spending $37,000 last week to create additional design drawings for the City Annex Building, located in the former Chase Bank building next to the city complex on Grand Avenue.
The city had already received a conceptual drawing of the plans, which will create new homes for the municipal court and finance department in the building.
“The first step of it has been completed… and we’re ready to move forward to our step two,” Deputy City Manager John Kissinger said at the council’s Dec. 2 meeting.
The city agreed to buy the building for $550,000 back in 2017, but plans stalled after that, with elected officials flip-flopping on proposals to relocate the council chambers or other municipal offices to the building.
In a memo to elected officials dated Aug. 31, Kissinger wrote that the city was hiring an architect to draw up plans that would move the court and finance department to the new space.
Personnel manual changes approved
The personnel manual governing City of Nogales employees was updated at the council’s meeting last week, with changes to an internal investigation process and a policy regarding car crashes.
The first change amended a section of the manual dealing with complaints of harassment or intimidation. The amendment updates definitions of harassment; notes that complaints shouldn’t be the basis for retaliation; states that employees are required to cooperate with city-authorized investigations; and says that city staffers or council members can’t be present as observers during investigatory interviews.
The move appears to be in response to a recent investigation involving fire department personnel, during which Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr. served as an observer for at least one interview. The council didn’t talk about the motivation for the change on Dec. 2, but City Attorney Mike Massee noted: “These amendments that we’re making tonight are based on lessons learned.”
The second change incorporated a policy on accidents involving city vehicles into the personnel manual, including outlining progressive punishments for minor and major accidents. Massee said that the amendment approved last week was already part of a separate policy approved under Former City Manager Frank Felix, though Massee said he’d made small changes.
Deputy City Manager John Kissinger didn’t respond to an email asking how many current city employees have accidents on their record. Documents provided to the NI earlier this year showed the city was facing a claim for nearly $100,000 related to an NPD officer hitting another vehicle.
Melendez-Lopez is new vice-mayor
Esther Melendez-Lopez will be the new vice-mayor of Nogales, after Mayor Arturo Garino nominated her to the post and the seven-member council approved the move unanimously at a meeting last Wednesday.
She’ll take over from Councilman Hector Bojorquez, who assumed the position in November 2019. Prior to Bojorquez, Councilman Jorge Maldonado served about a year in the role.
“I think you’re going to do a great job – you’ve done a great job with the city council,” Garino told Melendez-Lopez at the meeting.
Recently, the council has made a habit of rotating through vice-mayors on a regular basis. At least publicly, the vice-mayors haven’t taken on significant duties beyond their normal role as council members.