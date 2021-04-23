The City of Nogales will have a full-time finance director for the first time in nearly a year when Jean Moehlman takes over the job, possibly later this month.
The city’s last finance director, Jeanette Parrales, announced last May that she was leaving the municipal government for a job in the produce industry. She now works as a senior accounting specialist for the Town of Sahuarita.
The Nogales City Council unanimously approved Moehlman’s appointment at a meeting on April 7. Then, a week later, they approved a modification to her salary.
According to Robert Thompson, the acting city manager, Moehlman will start at a salary of $70,000 and could be bumped up to $78,000 and then $85,000 pending completion of educational courses.
Thompson said Moehlman has accounting experience, but her educational background isn’t in the field.
“I feel really good about Jean,” said Pat Walker, a Tucson-based consultant who was contracted by the city following Parrales’ departure last year, during the April 7 meeting.
Thompson said the city would soon be ready to part ways with another person who’s been helping out in the Finance Department, but would probably keep working with Walker for another few months.
He said Moehlman had given notice at her previous job and could start at the city on Monday, April 26.
The city apparently conducted a fairly extensive search process for the role. According to comments made by Councilwoman Liza Montiel at the April 14 meeting, the city received 21 applicants for the job and interviewed seven people.
Moehlman’s hiring plugs a hole in one of the city’s most important positions, but the top administrative job at City Hall remains unfilled.
For most of Mayor Arturo Garino’s term, which began in January 2019, Nogales hasn’t had a permanent city manager.
Grazing license renewed on city property
The City of Nogales will renew a cattle grazing lease held by local resident Ken Larriva on 480 acres of land running along the U.S.-Mexico border, south of the Kino Springs Golf Course.
Larriva has held the lease for years, but the mayor and council decided earlier this year to consider at least one bid from someone else who wanted to use the land. The rent was set at $1,500 per year, though the lease had expired and Larriva hadn’t made a payment since 2019, according to information presented by a deputy city attorney in January.
The council put together a group to consider the competing proposals, led by Councilman Jorge Maldonado. “The team spent a good time looking at everything, looking at the pros and cons,” Maldonado said on April 7.
But they ultimately decided to let Larriva, a firefighter with the Nogales Fire Department, keep the lease.
“The decision is based not on a financial reason or anything other than their expertise on how to use the land properly within the guidelines that we submitted, and obviously the recommendation of the team,” Acting City Manager Robert Thompson said on April 7.
During a March council meeting, there was some discussion about the number of cattle that would be allowed on the grazing land, and Mayor Arturo Garino indicated that some people were proposing increasing the limit. “Our grazing license says 50 cows – 50 head of cattle – and the other ones are talking a couple hundred,” he said.
“We have an interest to make sure the land isn’t overgrazed,” City Attorney Mike Massee added.
The city didn’t respond to a request for a copy of the submitted bids.