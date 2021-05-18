A few months after its latest attempt to annex land beyond city limits fizzled out with no results, the Nogales City Council appears ready to up the ante.
Documents show the mayor and council are contemplating an annexation plan that could roughly triple the city’s land area.
To the north, it would include several warehouses along the Interstate 19 corridor as well as residential neighborhoods like Chula Vista, Pete Kitchen, Peña Blanca Highlands and Firestone Gardens. The annexation area runs up to Exit 12, but doesn’t incorporate the Pilot truck stop just north of the Ruby Road-Interstate 19 intersection
To the east/northeast, the plan would also rope the Kino Springs Golf Course, Kino Springs Village neighborhood and Nogales International Airport into city limits.
At a council meeting last Wednesday, elected officials approved a contract with Tucson-based consulting firm The Planning Center to crunch some numbers related to the proposal. A services agreement, obtained by the NI through a public records request, shows the extent of the proposed annexation.
The city’s current land area is approximately 20 square miles; the proposed annexation would increase that to roughly 60 square miles.
The deal could pay the consultants up to $35,000 for services such as forecasting populations, estimating potential revenues and compiling data on land parcels in the proposed annexation area, as well as modeling the fiscal impact of annexation.
“The only way we can know everything is by them doing that study,” Mayor Arturo Garino said last Wednesday.
Maria Masque of The Planning Center said the company’s work would “inform the council if that is a feasible annexation, if it’s not a feasible annexation, and what would be the process and what the better area would be for it.”
Council members didn’t discuss the specific area to be annexed on Wednesday, leaving open the possibility that the annexation map could change before an annexation petition is eventually filed.
The council has passed two previous annexation petitions under Garino (one in 2014 during his first mayoral term), but both times the city fell short in the next phase – collecting signatures from property owners in the annexation area.
At a council meeting in February, Garino blamed the most recent failure on the pandemic, but neither he nor other city officials responded to inquiries about what specific issue related to the pandemic had gotten in the way.