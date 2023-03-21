Casa de anza

The Casas de Anza on East Bungalow Court are one of several housing complexes operated by the Nogales Housing Authority.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

The City of Nogales is seeking a new public housing director, following the departure of Robert Thompson, whose last day on the job was March 17.

Thompson was appointed to the position in June 2021. Previously, he’d served as a Nogales police officer and lieutenant, acting city manager, and twice, acting deputy city manager.



Tags

Load comments