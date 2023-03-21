The City of Nogales is seeking a new public housing director, following the departure of Robert Thompson, whose last day on the job was March 17.
Thompson was appointed to the position in June 2021. Previously, he’d served as a Nogales police officer and lieutenant, acting city manager, and twice, acting deputy city manager.
“He’s got 26 years with the city,” City Manager Edward Dickie noted last Friday, confirming Thompson’s retirement from the position. “He just felt it was time.”
Thompson did not respond to a call seeking further comment.
Dickie confirmed that while Thompson resigned from the position, he retired through the state.
“They’re kind of the same,” Dickie said.
Retiring, however, also provides a pension for municipal workers through the Arizona State Retirement System.
As the city seeks a new director, Dickie said, two staff members within the Nogales Housing Authority will take on leadership duties to facilitate a smooth transition.
Over the past several years, the city has rotated through multiple NHA directors, including Alejandro Martinez, Francisco Padilla, Micah Gaudet and Thompson.
During his time at NHA, Thompson collaborated with other local agencies, working with the Mexican Consulate and Chicanos por la Causa to launch a now-active community center, Centro Comunitario Los Nogales, at NHA headquarters.
At the time of his departure, Thompson was earning $99,533 after he and several other high-ranking members of the municipal administration received significant raises as part of the city’s 2022-2023 budget. Thompson had earned $89,073 during his first year on the job.
The annual salary for his replacement starts at $90,464, plus benefits, according to the job posting.
‘Experience with housing’
Thompson’s departure comes amid an ongoing affordable housing crisis both in Nogales and Santa Cruz County, where demand has outpaced available inventory.
The Nogales Housing Authority manages public housing for 226 families, according to city data. The units are operated by city staff and subsidized to accommodate low-income tenants. In addition, NHA manages Section 8 housing, a federally funded program that allows around 200 local families to use rental vouchers.
Directing NHA involves a variety of tasks, like overseeing maintenance for the housing units, meeting with tenants, and working with outside agencies, such as the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
“I’m hoping to get someone that’s got experience with housing and HUD,” Dickie said of the search process. “To me, that’s number one.”
In recent years, the city has taken a different approach, hiring directors with less conventional backgrounds. Before his appointment to the NHA position, Gaudet had previously worked in emergency management and homeland security. And Thompson had years of experience with the city’s police force.
According to the new job posting, eligible candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in a related field; the description also lists a preference for a master’s degree. However, according to the posting, applicants can also have three years of administration and budget management experience, or, failing that, an “equivalent combination of education, experience and training.”
Past appointments
Previous appointments for the position have garnered controversy in recent years.
In 2020, then-city manager Eddie Johnson hired Gaudet to take on the role. Johnson and Gaudet had previously worked together at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and Johnson appointed Gaudet over three other candidates with connections to Nogales.
Gaudet left the NHA position less than a year later, and Johnson parted ways with the city after a five-month stint.
In 2021, then-Acting City Manager John Kissinger appointed Thompson to the NHA job. That was met with some resistance from council members who questioned the hiring process itself. During that appointment process, the city had not advertised the role and had not considered other candidates.
Mayor Jorge Maldonado, a councilman at the time, was one of the council members who ultimately voted against the appointment.
“We’re giving those people a slap in the face,” Maldonado had said, referring to other applicants.
What’s more, Thompson did not hold a bachelor’s degree – one of the listed requirements for the NHA position.
Then-Mayor Arturo Garino, along with Kissinger, backed Thompson’s appointment, stating that he’d learned about the housing authority during his stints as acting deputy city manager and acting city manager.
The vote passed 4-3, appointing Thompson to the role.
Under the City Charter, a similar process will have to unfold to appoint the next manager: a majority of council members must vote in favor of the department head appointment.
Leadership transition
In the past month, the city has seen turnover for two major leadership roles.
In late February, Samuel Paz stepped down as development services director after three years on the job. The position involves overseeing the city’s planning and zoning commission, along with the handling of construction permits.
On Thursday, March 23, the Nogales City Council will convene for a regular meeting; the agenda includes discussion and possible direction regarding the vacant position, as requested by Councilman Saulo Bonilla.
The NHA director’s position, meanwhile, is open until filled, according to the city’s job posting.