On an overcast morning in late July, rain puddles lingered at the empty skate park next to War Memorial Stadium in Nogales. Dark trees, lush from the monsoon season, stood nearby, providing a whisper of color to the otherwise gray space.
“Ya,” said Antonio Lucero, a local muralist also known as Tony Plak. “The art’s not there anymore.”
Days before, the park had been replete with multi-colored murals – the result of a 2019 project headed by local artists like Plak. Then, city staff painted over the installation, citing recent vandalism.
“I had to cover that up,” said Parks and Recreation director Renee Travers, who described the alteration as an urgent and necessary response.
Priscilla Nefftys, a musician and artist who headed the original mural project, expressed surprise at the city’s decision. She recalled finding out about the mural’s erasure while getting ready to fall asleep – a text message popped up on her phone, bearing the news.
“(The city) didn’t make a board meeting about it, they didn’t talk about it publicly, they didn’t ask the community,” Nefftys said.
Nefftys recognized that vandalism and obscene graffiti could pose a problem, particularly in a skate park. Still, she said, erasing the entire mural, without consulting the artists, didn’t feel like a solution.
Now, a potential mural replacement is on the horizon for the park, though no official plans have been confirmed.
Speaking Wednesday, Travers confirmed that a meeting had been scheduled between the city and the artists the coming Friday, “to provide them with whatever supplies to move forward.”
Beginning of a movement
Before the completion of the 2019 project, the ramps and ledges of Nogales’ only skate park were varying shades of green, Nefftys recalled.
“It was patched up, different greens,” she said. “Like whenever somebody would tag, (the city) would just paint that little part, you know?”
In terms of art, she added, “there wasn’t anything.”
The prospective mural project received grant funding from the state-led Arizona Commission on the Arts, along with the city itself. Lucero, Nefftys and local artist Gerardo Frias got to work that summer with aerosol cans, recruiting young painters to help out as well – like Grecia Solorio, who would go on to create her own murals on Morley Avenue.
“She learned to use a spray can with us,” Nefftys reminisced. “And she's living proof that someone can pick it up, and continue on, and make great things years later.”
The murals at the skate park, Plak said, represented an important transformation for Nogales’ art scene.
“It was the beginning of Nogaleria,” he added, referring to the ongoing public art initiative he’d co-founded with Nefftys and Frias.
By July 2019, the skate park had been transformed, awash in waves of violet, aqua and yellow paint. From there, Nefftys, Plak and Frias pursued more projects: a mural near the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry; landscapes and animals creeping along walls in Nogales, Sonora. Around the same time, La Linea, an arts and performance space, began to take shape on Morley Avenue.
Speaking of the recent arts movement, particularly in Nogales, Ariz., Nefftys urged city officials to work with artists to find solutions. She recalled a frustrating and slow process when she initially sought approval from the city to paint the skate park. The painting schedule, she said, had to be pushed back – resulting in the painters working during the summer heat.
Now, “they’re just erasing it with contacting,” she said. “If the mayor’s an artist himself, why doesn’t he consider the artists?”
Reached for this story, Mayor Arturo Garino said he hadn’t heard about the mural’s erasure until after it happened. Like Travers, he cited the presence of obscene graffiti.
“Believe me, I love art,” he added. “I think art, especially in areas where kids are at, are very pleasing, very nice.”
Tackling vandalism
Speaking earlier this week, Travers described a rising trend of graffiti in the city’s public spaces – like Monte Carlo Park on Baffert Drive.
“The center of the basketball court is all gray right now, because it was completely vandalized,” she said.
Travers said the city’s plans to install new lighting in parks could act as a potential deterrent to illicit graffiti.
While dissatisfied with the city’s full-cover-up approach, Nefftys also acknowledged the problem of vandalism on public art.
“It’s unfortunate,” she said. “Even people that we know have messed some of our (work) up. Like straight up.”
Still, Nefftys wondered whether an educational approach would prevent future acts of vandalism.
“The youth need to learn to respect the art,” she said.
Assigning a space – like a blank billboard – where young people could graffiti freely, could provide an alternative solution, she said.
Certain clear coating materials, Nefftys pointed out, can be used to protect murals from damage.
“They’re very expensive,” she said, noting she was considering applying for a grant to protect already-existing murals in the city.
Acknowledging the newly gray skate park, Plak and Nefftys wondered whether other murals in the city could face a similar fate.
“We have to talk with other artists, to make sure other murals don’t get erased in the city,” Plak said. “That they’re protected.”