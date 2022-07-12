In late June, the City of Nogales approved a budget of more than $85.4 million dollars for the new fiscal year, which started on July 1.
The budget includes salary raises for city employees – a necessary move to keep Nogales competitive while attracting workers, according to City Manager Edward Dickie.
Still, a closer look at the city payroll shows that some leadership positions – like police chief and deputy city manager – received the largest salary hikes. Other positions, like library assistants and maintenance workers, received relatively incremental increases.
“I worry about the people at the bottom,” said Councilwoman Liza Montiel, speaking to the NI on Monday afternoon.
Internal documents provided by Montiel show that the employees receiving the most sizable raises were already earning far more than most city workers.
Deputy City Manager John Kissinger, for example, earned a salary of $111,240 in the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year. In the new budget, he’ll earn just over $124,300 – a more than $13,000 raise.
By contrast, a city sanitation worker earned just over $28,600 in 2021-2022. That salary increased to $29,052 in the new fiscal year – meaning that worker will see a raise of about $450.
By the numbers
Speaking Monday, Dickie acknowledged that all employees received a 1.5 percent pay increase to compensate for the rising cost of living and historically high inflation levels.
“Every employee and every department” got something, Dickie said, noting that additional raises were based on employee longevity.
Among those who received the biggest wage increases were those serving leadership positions in several city departments.
Police Chief Roy Bermudez earned an annual salary of $103,297 in Fiscal Year 2021-2022. In the newly passed budget, Bermudez will earn $115,427 – a raise of more than $12,000. The assistant chief of police’s previous salary of $89,073 was adjusted to $99,533 for the new fiscal year, a raise of more than $10,000 for Carlos Jimenez, the man currently in the position.
Robert Thompson, who directs the Nogales Housing Authority, earned $89,073 in the previous fiscal year. The new budget pins his salary at $99,533 – also a $10,000 raise, according to the documents.
The city’s human resources director, Carmen Fuentes, was given an identical raise to $99,533.
Salary raises in lower-level management positions are notably more stringent.
A groundskeeper at the Nogales Housing Authority, for example, will see their salary rise from $26,478 to $27,304 – an increase of $826.
A cemetery groundskeeper who made $25,915 in the previous fiscal year, will now earn $27,040. That’s a more sizable raise – approximately $1,120 – but still results in a salary of less than $30,000.
In fact, city payroll schedules show that more than two-dozen employees will earn below $30,000 in the new fiscal year.
Getting competitive
In 2019, a consultant presented a study to the mayor and council, contending that City of Nogales salaries were not sufficiently competitive with surrounding markets.
Referencing the study, Dickie said, “now we’re up to where we’re competitive in the market.”
The report from Public Sector Personnel Consultants compared the salaries at the Nogales municipal government to those of 14 nearby entities.
The firm examined salaries earned for city workers in Douglas, San Luis and Tucson; staff also analyzed salaries at Pima and Santa Cruz counties. At a presentation in July 2019, Kay Tilzer, a consultant with the firm, told the mayor and council that Nogales salaries were not sufficient to be “competitive with market.”
Since then, the mayor and council have approved raises for employees on small and large scales:
• In the five months after the mayor and council passed the 2020 budget, seven employees received pay increases.
• In early 2021, they approved 17-percent raises for the clerks at Nogales City Court.
• In late June 2021, they approved a Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget that included raises for 257 of the city’s 283 total employees. The 26 employees who were not tagged for raises were already earning above a midpoint as determined by the compensation study, according to a presentation at the time.
A year later, Dickie suggested that another round of raises was overdue.
“There’s been that big gap,” he said during a June 29 meeting on the 2022-23 budget. “We were so far out of whack that we really needed to do something for our employees.”
“I’m very for recognizing performance,” Montiel responded at the time. But, she added, “I want to make sure that we advocate for the bottom quartile of employees. Those that are earning little more than minimum wage.”
“Sure,” Dickie nodded. “Absolutely.”
Moments later, the council and mayor unanimously passed the new budget – salary raises and all.
On Monday, Dickie told the NI that this year’s raises were distinct from last year’s because they were determined largely by longevity.
Fire and police
By far, the biggest salary increases of the new fiscal year are evident in the Nogales Fire Department. Four captains within NFD will see a raise from $52,050 to $71,981 – a nearly $20,000 difference, according to city payroll schedules.
However, other leadership positions within NFD received much smaller raises. For example, Fire Chief Jeffery Sargent’s salary will increase from $98,320 to $101,858 – a difference of $3,538.
In Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the Nogales Police Department had an approved budget of more than $8.6 million. In the current fiscal year, however, NPD is set for a budget of more than $9.2 million.
Nogales Fire got a similar boost in the new budget. In the previous fiscal year, NFD had been approved for a nearly $7.7 million budget. This year, the department is slated for a budget of more than $8.8 million.
Pension costs also affect the budgets for NFD and NPD. To pay a police officer a salary of about $52,000 in the new fiscal year, the city budgeted an additional $38,465 toward the officer’s retirement plan. In all, the salary, pension, healthcare costs, life insurance and workers compensation will cost the city more than $101,000 in a single year for that officer.
By comparison, a budgeted position of senior engineering technician is projected to cost the city $50,700 in salary and $73,133 overall.
The effect of pensions on police payroll is also visible for fire employees. Speaking Monday, Dickie acknowledged that pensions played a role in both departments’ budgets.
The NFD budget stands out for another reason – entry-level firefighters, like recruits, are set to receive a sizable wage. Last year, a recruit earned $41,820. This year, that will increase to $48,720, a noticeable shift in a field that is struggling to retain first responders.
Speaking generally of the budget, Dickie said Monday: “It was a very good thing. It’s going to go a long ways of keeping people.”
As for Dickie’s pay, he was appointed in April, reportedly at a salary of $145,000. His budgeted salary for this fiscal year is $147,266.