City plans public events, commemorations, celebrations

Nogales International
Aug 24, 2021

A woman takes a photo during a Sept. 11 commemoration in front of City Hall in 2015.

The City of Nogales has announced a slate of events to be held this fall, ranging from somber commemorations to joyous celebrations:

• Thursday, Sept. 9: Nogales Night Out, 4-8 p.m. at Teyechea Park behind City Hall. This annual event features crime prevention awareness and activities for people of all ages.

• Saturday, Sept. 11: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, 10 a.m. at Jesus Cordova Park in front of City Hall. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 2001.

• Saturday, Sept. 18: Fiestas Patrias Celebration, 4-11 p.m. on Morley Avenue downtown. Mexican Independence is celebrated with music, dancing, food and more.

• Tuesday, Sept. 20: State of the City Address. Mayor Arturo Garino speaks starting at 10 a.m. at the VFW Hall.

• Saturday, Oct. 30: Dia de Muertos Exhibicion de Altares, 5 p.m. at Karam Park on Morley Avenue. See an array of traditional Day of the Dead altars that pay honor to lost loved ones.