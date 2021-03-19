The Nogales City Council is planning to hire a $35,000 recruiter to help find a new city manager.
At a meeting on March 10, the mayor and council gave staff the go-ahead to work with California-based recruiting firm CPS HR, provided money for the deal is available in city funds.
It’s the council’s latest gambit in a lengthy struggle to fill the manager’s chair. In recent years, the city has cycled through a string of managers who clashed with elected officials and didn’t last long in the job.
“I’ve been here two years now on (the city council) and we haven’t had a full-time city manager for more than three months I think. And it’s very difficult,” Councilman Hector Bojorquez said at last week’s meeting.
(The city’s most recent manager lasted for four months in early 2020.)
Mayor Arturo Garino told a representative from CPS that even he thought it was a tall order to find a manager for the city.
“If you were to be successful in finding somebody, I really want to say you’re going to be very lucky,” he said, adding later: “There’s some challenges here for a city manager.”
The CPS representative told the council members that the firm’s recruitment process generally takes 16 weeks. She added that costs for things like visits to Nogales would be the only costs to the city in the process above a $35,000 base fee.
She also seemed to hint that Nogales has developed a bit of a reputation.
“There has been some press out there,” she said, adding that the company would develop “marketing materials” to attract candidates and help the city “really tell your story.”
The city’s most recent manager, Eddie Johnson, butted heads with Garino over what he described as the mayor’s overreach and efforts to control the manager’s decisions. That raised questions about the mayor and council’s commitment to the council-manager form of government, adopted about two decades ago to replace the city’s former strong-mayor government.
During the March 10 meeting, Garino insisted that it wasn’t him, but the people of Nogales who were hanging onto the strong mayor form of government, since many people called him directly about issues related to the city.
“The public itself here in Nogales won’t let you go away from it,” he said.