Diego Baldenegro laughs during an afternoon swim session on Monday. While the Rec Center pool was fairly calm during its first hour of open swim Monday, general turnout has been higher compared to the past two years, according to head lifeguard Audra Bilow.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Jose Salazar squints after washing some unwanted sunscreen out of his eye.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Lifeguard staff keep a watchful eye over the Rec Center pool.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Diego and Izzy Baldenegro share some laughs at the City of Nogales Recreation Center Monday during the first open pool day of the summer.
As the weekend faded away, Yessenia Ballesteros’ son and daughter were more than ready for Monday – when city public pools were slated to open in Nogales.
“They were like, ‘Is it the sixth yet? Is it the sixth yet?’” Ballesteros said, seated beneath the shade as her children splashed and paddled through the ice blue water nearby.
Starting June 6 and continuing through the month of July, the city’s two public pools – one at the Rec Center on Hohokam Drive, the other at Wade Carpenter Middle School on Kino Street – are open to the public five days a week.
Shortly after the Rec Center pool opened on Monday, a young boy waded tentatively across the shallow end, while other swimmers breathed through plastic snorkels. Ballesteros’ 5-year-old son, Diego Baldenegro, bobbed around in a life vest and water shoes as his sister, Izabella, swept him through the water, giggling.
“He’s a little water baby,” Ballesteros added with a grin.
For Ballesteros, having a place to swim is helpful in the summer months. By early Monday afternoon, temperatures had already reached the high 90s. Her youngest child, she said, sometimes leaves the house to play outside – only to return minutes later, red-faced and exhausted.
“It’s so hot they just want to be inside,” she said of her children.
In 2020, city pools were closed to the public altogether during a statewide wave of COVID-19 cases. In an effort to keep active and cool, Ballesteros and her family searched for other options.
“We were at Peña Blanca all the time,” she added, referencing the lake in the Coronado National Forest west of Nogales.
In 2021, city pools reopened and swimming lessons resumed. But, as lead lifeguard Audra Bilow recalled, people were still hesitant to come back.
The first hour of the pool’s reopening Monday was relatively calm. But Bilow said she’s noticed a higher turnout so far this summer for the swimming classes offered by the city. A junior at Northern Arizona University, Bilow’s been returning to Nogales each summer to lifeguard and teach at the same Rec Center where she learned to swim as a child.
Seeing Nogales and Rio Rico families return this year, she said, has been invigorating.
“It’s rejuvenating,” Bilow said. “It brings life back to the community, for sure.”
Both pools will have open hours Monday through Friday, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, contact the City of Nogales Parks and Recreation Department at (520) 285-5780.