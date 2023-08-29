The Nogales City Council voted to approve several contracts last Tuesday for long-awaited infrastructural repairs.
Following a bidding process, the city awarded contracts for four projects: repaving for Industrial Park Drive; water lift station improvements in Meadow Hills; and water main replacements on La Castellana Drive and Western Avenue.
Speaking to the NI Thursday, Public Works Director Alejandro Barcenas said he anticipated contractors to break ground on each project by mid or late September.
“They need to do a lot of paperwork before they can start,” he added.
Generally, he said, each project includes a six-month timeline for completion, though contractors can request potential extensions later on.
To fund the four projects, the city will use a portion of its overweight fees, a form of revenue collected from produce-carrying commercial vehicles that cross the U.S.-Mexico border. The city will also dip into its Highway User Revenue Fund, or HURF, along with state-allocated grants and loans.
Meanwhile, two projects – water repairs along Royal Road and Rancho Grande Drive – are nearing their end, Barcenas said, with about 70 to 80 percent completed.
Four projects
Under the first contract, workers will repave a swath of Industrial Park Drive beginning on Manor Drive, leading up to the IHOP just south of Mariposa Road The total project is projected at approximately $1.09 million. About half the cost – $500,000 – will come from a state grant. The remainder of the money will come from HURF and overweight fees.
The project received three bidders in a sealed bid process; the city awarded the contract to KE&G Construction, a Tucson-based contractor.
In Meadow Hills, contractors will refurbish a decades-old lift station, which is designed to transfer area wastewater. The city has budgeted $886,000 for the project, and will use a state loan from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona, or WIFA. The city’s bid was awarded to Innova Engineering, a Tucson-based contractor hired by the city for previous and ongoing projects. According to city documents, Innova was the only contractor to place a bid on the project.
The third contract approved last Tuesday will establish a water main replacement project along La Castellana Drive. The replacement will come with a price tag of approximately $1.08 million. Hunter Contracting, a firm based in Gilbert, will take on the project. The water main has faced consistent issues, Barcenas said, sometimes failing three or four times within a two-week period.
The final – and largest – contract will pay Innova Engineering nearly $2.9 million to replace a water main along Western Avenue. The funds for both water main replacement projects will also come from state WIFA loans.
When it comes to infrastructural projects, Barcenas said, there are certain issues that could cause contractors to request a timeline extension. For instance, water main replacements on Royal Road and Rancho Grande hit an obstacle when builders encountered an unexpected layer of rock below the street surface. That slowed the digging process, Barcenas explained.
“We see that and we adjust the time based on that… Sometimes we find something underground that we didn’t know,” he added.
Initially, those water main replacements were due to be finished on Aug. 21, though Barcenas said an extension is in store for the contractors.
Supply chain issues can also create a lag. Barcenas noted that he’d seen improvement in getting materials, compared to previous months, but delays can still be expected when ordering piping materials and valves.
“It’s getting better,” he said, “but not quite there.”