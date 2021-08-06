A city-hired contractor patched up part of a building that had begun collapsing onto a neighboring property after officials reached an agreement with the owner of the abandoned two-story structure at 456 Morley Ave.
A stipulation filed at Nogales City Court on July 23 states that the owner of the building, Claudia Sanchez, along with her father, Sergio Sanchez, agreed to let the city undertake “such demolition work necessary to make the building safe.” As part of the deal, the city will pay the approximately $6,000 cost of the work, then place a lien against the property for that amount.
The plan did not call for the demolition of the entire building, which once housed the Crossroads Mission but has fallen into disrepair in the years since the mission moved out in 2009.
Instead, according to an estimate by the Tucson-based firm Atlantic Demolition, the work involved removing a horizontal support known as a “lintel” across a back window, a cornice above the lintel that is crumbling, and any “remaining dislodged and loose cut stone in affected area.”
Neighbors began complaining about the dilapidated state of the building more than three years ago, and in 2018, the city issued a notice telling the property owner to fix up the structure. The owner took no action, however, and the city didn’t do much either, even after issuing a “final notice” to the owners in March that described the building as “dangerous” and a “safety hazard.”
Maria Quintana, whose house sits immediately behind the building on Wayside Drive, said she called the city building inspector on June 22 and told him that the walls were bulging out. The inspector told her that the building owner was going to take care of it, she said.
Then on the night of June 25, a piece of the building’s second-story back wall fell, sending chunks of concrete tumbling onto Quintana’s property, directly next to her house. The Nogales International ran a front-page story on the situation in the June 29 edition.
On July 6, court records show, the city filed a formal complaint against Claudia and Sergio Sanchez. On July 9, Atlantic Demolition conducted a site visit to the property, and provided its estimate four days later. Claudia Sanchez signed the stipulation agreement with the city on July 16 and the work was conducted the following week.
During a regular meeting on Wednesday evening, the mayor and council met behind closed doors in executive session for approximately 30 minutes to “consult and receive legal advice from its attorney” on the case. They did not discuss the matter further when they returned to regular session.
It wasn’t clear what Sanchez plans to do about the decaying building going forward.
A hearing to review the case is scheduled for Aug. 17 at City Court.