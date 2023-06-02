Days before he left Nogales, outgoing City Manager Edward Dickie called for an audit on all city credit card expenditures.
“The whole city,” Dickie said at an April 5 city council session. “Not just the mayor’s department, but all of ours, just to make sure we’re on the up-and-up.”
Reiterating his point at the April 5 meeting, Dickie pushed for the audit: “Every single credit card that’s issued in the city.”
Since Dickie left, the city has held up its end of the deal – at least partially, so far.
Last week, responding to a public records request, City Attorney Jose Luis Machado provided the NI with a consultant’s report of Mayor Jorge Maldonado’s expenses.
The report does not constitute an official audit, according to Phoenix-based company Osuch Consulting, who authored the document.
Nonetheless, consultants listed a number of concerns over Maldonado’s spending practices, citing potential noncompliance with the Arizona State Constitution and federal tax law.
In total, the report estimated, Maldonado’s office spent more than $17,200 over a four-month period.
In the 13-page analysis, Osuch Consulting presented a number of recommendations for the city, including policy revisions, more documentation and stringent compliance with IRS guidelines.
And what about the credit card expenditures for the remaining city departments?
“I am not aware of any other audit being requested or done,” Machado told the NI last week, in response to a follow-up question.
It’s not clear why the city’s lead attorney appeared unfamiliar with the conversation that took place on April 5. Machado had been sitting in the City Council chambers – next to Dickie – when the former city manager ordered the audit.
After several follow-up questions to the city’s finance and managerial departments, Acting City Manager and Police Chief Roy Bermudez told the NI an audit of the city’s remaining credit cards was still on the way.
“It was decided at the time that all other credit card purchases and expenditures from all other departments were going to be included in the 2022 fiscal year audit, which we should be receiving in the next 30 days,” Bermudez said.
The findings so far
The idea to investigate credit card expenditures came after Councilman Saulo Bonilla began raising questions about Maldonado, whose office had been issued a credit card early into the new mayoral administration.
Technically, the Mayor’s Office holds an annual budget of $156,640 for the current fiscal year. That total, however, is allocated into several categories: About $40,209 goes to a salary for the mayor’s executive assistant, while approximately $23,400 pays several variations of insurance.
Under the budget, only $12,000 is meant to be spent on travel, per diem, mileage and lodging. In the first four months of his administration, the consultants found, Maldonado spent just over a third of the travel budget.
So how has Maldonado’s office used that budget so far?
Osuch Consulting examined expenditures from the Mayor’s Office beginning Dec. 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023.
In that four-month period, Maldonado’s office spent about $17,203 using public funds, either using city-issued credit cards, purchase orders or reimbursement requests. Over a third of that total sum – about $6,047 – was spent on the mayor’s inaugural ceremony in January.
The consulting report on Maldonado delved into several findings, including missing documentation on certain expenditures, in- eligible travel reimbursement requests and inauguration ceremony costs that far exceeded those of Maldonado’s predecessors.
According to the report, about 17 of Maldonado’s total expenditures lacked itemized receipts.
For instance, in December, Maldonado’s office spent nearly $450 at Antojitos Mexicanos, citing a meeting with the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization. The receipt, consultants noted, did not disclose which items were purchased.
The consultants noted that the expenditure appeared to be appropriate, in that it was connected with official city business. Still, the report advised the City of Nogales to provide more transparency in its expenditure documentation.
“(T)he maintenance of an itemized (receipt) would protect the city from any claims of abuse or waste of public funds,” the report said.
In other cases, original invoices were missing altogether, and one invoice was handwritten. On Jan. 10, for instance, the mayor paid for a $67 subscription to the Nogales International. No supporting, or original, invoice was provided, the consultant noted.
Those habits, Osuch Consulting wrote, could potentially result in “non- compliance” with the Arizona State Constitution.
Over the four-month period, the report found, Maldonado’s office spent $4,699 on travel-related expenditures. In some cases, the city allocated a per diem to Maldonado when the mayor was ineligible for the reimbursements, the report found.
For instance, on Feb. 27, Maldonado met with State Rep. Rosanna Gabaldon. The mayor received $65 as a per diem for meals. However, the report found, Maldonado did not list an overnight stay for the trip.
Per diem allowances are eligible only when an employee is in a travel status for more than 12 hours, according to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
What’s more, the report said, the city apparently reimbursed Maldonado for normal roundtrip mileage to City Hall – something that doesn’t count as a refundable travel expense under IRS guidelines.
The inauguration
On Jan. 3, the mayor was officially sworn into office in front of hundreds of community members. During that inauguration, Maldonado pointed to transparency as a major priority.
“We have to show the community what we do for them,” he said at the time. “How we spend their money. Where we spend their money.”
Months later, Osuch Consulting studied the costs behind Maldonado’s inauguration, which came with a price tag of $6,047.
It’s typical for the city to pay for its own inaugurations. Still, by comparison, Osuch Consulting estimated, Maldonado far outspent his predecessors.
Former mayor Arturo Garino spent $1,683 on his inauguration in 2019, and former mayor John Doyle spent $2,074 on the ceremony in 2017.
Some expenses for Maldonado’s inauguration also lacked appropriate documentation, the consultants said.
Overall, the expenses linked to the inauguration could “potentially violate” an article of the Arizona Constitution, though the consultants did not detail which expenses would be in violation or why.
One payment, the consultants also wrote, involved a reimbursement for several services, including “a pastor, dancer, mariachi band and a video presentation.”
If the pastor described in the report is Fr. Marcos Velasquez, a former pastor at Sacred Heart Church who gave an invocation at Maldonado’s inaugural ceremony, then new questions arise. Can an elected official use public funds to pay for religious services?
The NI asked Machado, who declined to comment for the time being, adding that he had not yet discussed the report with the City Council.
‘You got to give’
Even after questions surfaced over Maldonado’s expenses, the mayor has remained open to dis- cussing his expenditures. Repeatedly, he’s pointed to some of the purchases – such as meals – as means of networking for the city’s benefit.
Speaking to the NI in March, Maldonado described a trip to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ inauguration in Phoenix. There, he treated several people to a meal, along with drinks from Starbucks, using city funds – something he said he’d cleared with Dickie.
“I come from the business sector,” Maldonado added. “And you know you got to get, you got to give.“
Since then, he’s continued to defend the practice of using a city-issued credit card.
“Mr. Mayor, I have a question,” Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez asked during a meeting in April. “Are you going to return the credit card?”
“No,” Maldonado replied. “Because I’m not going to pay out of my pocket, take away from my family, for city business.”
The mayor does not make a living salary: Maldonado is paid $50 a month. However, the city typically provides limited per diem allowances for elected officials traveling elsewhere in the state or country.
Upon receiving the consultant’s report last week, the NI contacted Maldonado and Councilwoman Liza Montiel – both of whom expressed confusion over the fact that only Maldonado’s review had been completed so far.
“I am wondering why not the other departments,” Montiel said.
“That’s what it should have been,” Maldonado said.
Speaking of the consultant’s report on Maldonado, Montiel added: “How much did it cost? I don’t know.”
Machado did not answer a follow-up question inquiring about how much the consultant’s report cost city taxpayers, citing the fact that he had not yet discussed the report with council members.
“At this juncture, I do not think it appropriate for me to opine on the report or any portion of the report,” he wrote in an email.