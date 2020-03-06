Sales tax revenue inched up for the City of Nogales during the 2019-20 holiday shopping season.
The city raked in $2.29 million in tax revenue on sales made from November 2019-January 2020, according to data provided by City Finance Director Jeanette Parrales.
That’s up from $2.20 million over the same period in 2018-19 and $2.26 million in 2017-18.
The holiday numbers come as the city looks poised to dramatically beat its sales tax revenues for the previous fiscal year.
Total tax revenues are in the first eight months of Fiscal Year 2019-20 reached $7.07 million, an increase of $720,000 over the first eight months of the previous year.
In 2018 and 2019, officials voiced concerns that efforts by Army troops and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to “harden” the local border and ports of entry with concertina wire and steel barriers would slow down the flow of Mexican shoppers coming to Nogales, Ariz. and hurt tax revenues. But the 2019-20 numbers showed a relatively small dip from the previous period.
The haul from December 2019-January 2020 topped both previous years, despite unusually long wait times for vehicle passengers at the port of entry.
Local officials regularly cite uncertainty over tax revenues as a reason for spending cuts. In late 2018, the council halved a planned $1,000 bonus for city employees over fears that tax revenue might fall short of predictions.
The city’s Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget projected a total of $8.15 million in sales tax revenues for the year, a significant portion of the city’s $62.58 million budget.
Sales tax revenues are collected by the State of Arizona and divided into more than a dozen categories. This season’s figures included, for the first time, a category meant to capture sales made at online retailers like Amazon or websites like eBay.
A total of $104,661 of the city’s $2.29 million in holiday sales tax revenues was categorized as “marketplace facilitated or remote retail sales.”
The state started tracking the new category in October 2019.