Last year, after complaining about decisions made by the city manager, the Nogales City Council rewrote the procedure for choosing departmental directors in the municipal government.
The changes were supposed to give elected officials more say in the hiring process, and the city attorney said they would improve transparency.
In the past four months, the city has put three new people at the top of three of its departments – the first such hires since the changes. The new hires lead important departments: finance, parks and recreation, and the Nogales Housing Authority (NHA), which operates the city’s public housing developments.
In making the hires, city staffers have followed the new process on some occasions, but ignored it on others, and officials disagree on whether the new rules have led to positive changes in the hiring process.
“I think it was very well done,” Mayor Arturo Garino said in an interview earlier this month, speaking about the hires.
The new process still puts the city manager in charge of appointing new directors – but now it’s up to the mayor and council to approve the manager’s selection.
John Kissinger has served as acting city manager longer than anyone else during Garino’s current mayoral term. Does he think the new rules achieved the goals of transparency and a better hiring process?
“I believe so,” Kissinger said, without offering details.
But Hector Bojorquez, a councilmember and former director of the NHA, said he didn’t think the changes had substantively improved the hiring process.
“Not really,” he said, “because I feel that some of the hirings are still going through the same process. The only difference is that the mayor and council are voting for the approval.”
The three recent department director hires come as the mayor and councilmembers move toward an even more important personnel decision – hiring a new city manager. The city hasn’t had a full-time manager for most of Garino’s current term, which began in January 2019. The last manager, Eddie Johnson, left the city in May 2020, after just four months on the job.
The rules
The new hiring process grew out of elected officials’ repeated clashes with Johnson last year, which included conflicts over personnel issues. One decision drew particular ire from Garino: Johnson hired Micah Gaudet, who had previously worked with Johnson at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, to run the NHA.
The mayor complained in March 2020 that Gaudet’s hiring showed Johnson “doing the good-old-boy thing.” A couple of months later, Johnson left Nogales, signing a deal that paid him $35,000 in exchange for agreeing not to sue the city.
Even before Johnson was out the door, the mayor and council set about designing a new system that would give elected officials a bigger role in hiring decisions. The initiative generated mixed reviews from council members and unearthed longstanding questions about the role of elected officials in the city’s council-manager form of government, which was adopted two decades ago.
“I’ve always said we should have a little more say in it,” then-Councilman Nubar Hanessian said at a February 2020 study session at which the mayor and council talked about revising the city charter to give elected officials the final say on director hires. “How much more say? I don’t know.”
In March 2020, the council passed changes to the city charter that would give the elected officials final power of approval over the city manager’s selections for department heads; that move didn’t immediately take effect, but was put on the ballot for the November 2020 election.
Then, in May, the council approved changes to the personnel manual, outlining a new process to be used to select department directors. The process included drawing up a candidate scoring rubric, interviewing finalists, and providing information to the mayor and council about finalist candidates.
At the time, City Attorney Mike Massee said the new rules would “make the hiring process more transparent.”
At the ballot box last November, city voters narrowly approved Proposition 407, giving the council the final say on director hirings.
The hires
With the changes to the personnel manual in place and the voters’ approval of Prop. 407, the stage was set for elected officials to play a bigger role in the hiring of department directors, and several director positions had opened up by this spring.
Last May, former Finance Director Jeanette Parrales resigned from her job. At the beginning of this year, Gaudet left his post as head of the NHA. And this May, Marcel Bachelier retired after two decades of running the Parks and Recreation Department.
But as the city began filling the positions this April, the hiring processes didn’t all look like what was described in the revised personnel manual.
Jean Moehlman was the first of the three hires and her appointment was approved by the city council on April 7. Massee and Kissinger both helped interview candidates for the position and Kissinger said that the process dragged out for a while.
“It was several interviews, with several candidates, on several different occasions,” he said.
Still, according to information provided in response to a public records request, no documents were sent to the council members about Moehlman or any other finalist candidate. The city provided the NI with resumes for three other finalists for the position.
The most recent hire, finalized last month, brought Renee Travers on to take the lead at the Parks and Recreation Department. Her selection appeared to conform to the process laid out in the personnel manual.
In response to the records request, officials provided the resumes of four finalists and documents that they said showed how two finalist candidates scored during interviews. Travers had the higher of the two scores and was picked for the job by Kissinger. The council approved her appointment at a July 7 meeting.
In between appointing Moehlman and Travers, the city also filled the position once held by Gaudet – the man whose hiring seemed to play a critical role in pushing the council towards changing the director hiring process.
Gaudet left the job in January, but the vacancy was never advertised. In fact, nobody ever applied for the position.
Instead, Kissinger – a former chief of the Nogales Police Department – picked NPD Lt. Robert Thompson for the job. Thompson, an ally of Kissinger and Garino, had worked as an assistant to Kissinger at City Hall, but didn’t have the bachelor’s degree required for the position.
In a meeting that grew tense, the city council voted 4-3 to remove the education requirement and then approve Thompson’s appointment to the position. Garino seemed to have known in advance about the plan to appoint Thompson, but several council members were caught by surprise.
“I’m not questioning Mr. Thompson’s ability,” Bojorquez said at the June 9 meeting, before voting against the appointment. “It’s just the process looks kind of shady.”
In a phone conversation last week, Bojorquez reiterated his concerns with Kissinger’s decision to pick Thompson without a search process, saying that the move wasn’t fair to other employees at the housing authority, who presumably might have applied for the job themselves.
“What I’m asking for is I’m asking for fairness and transparency,” he said. “That all the employees are treated equal.”
Garino said he was aware that Thompson’s hiring might not look good, but said the choice was sound.
“I know the questionable one is probably housing,” the mayor said. “But it shouldn’t be questionable, because Mr. Thompson was applying himself to helping Mr. Kissinger with housing for a long time.”
Kissinger also defended Thompson’s appointment, even while he acknowledged that “there was no hiring process.”
“I suggested to (the council) the hiring,” Kissinger said. “I believe that was transparent. That is my opinion.”