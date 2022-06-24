City officials allege that a former councilman and mayoral candidate lied about his residency to dodge sewage and sanitation fees for six years, and they’ve asked county law enforcement to charge him with a felony offense.
In an April memo addressed to county detectives, City Attorney Michael Massee asserted that Jorge Maldonado falsely stated he’d moved out of a home in the Valle Verde neighborhood after ringing up more than $2,000 in unpaid sewer and sanitation bills. As a result, Massee alleged, Maldonado owes the city six years’ worth of additional unpaid services – an overall value of more than $3,600.
Maldonado acknowledged that he fell behind on his payments before entering into a payment plan in 2016. But he denied the allegation that he claimed to have moved out in order to avoid paying for continuing service.
Speaking to the NI during a candidate interview on Wednesday, Maldonado said he never moved out of the Valle Verde residence, and never directed the city to stop charging his account.
“If (the city) had a glitch, it was never because I told them, ‘Don’t charge me,’” he said.
Elected to the city council in 2016, then re-elected to another four-year term in 2020, Maldonado resigned from the post in April to run against incumbent Mayor Arturo Garino in the coming municipal election.
Later that month, Massee sent county law enforcement a memo requesting an external investigation into Maldonado’s actions, due to the case’s “likely high profile during a political campaign.” Massee also asserted that Maldonado’s actions constituted a Class 5 felony – an offense that’s potentially punishable with prison time, and which is beyond the prosecutorial authority of the City Attorney’s Office.
(In an email to the NI on Thursday, Massee accused Maldonado of a more serious Class 4 felony offense.)
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office took up the investigation, though Maldonado opted not to speak with detectives. The report was then forwarded to County Attorney George Silva, who declined in late May to prosecute Maldonado for criminal charges.
“From the investigation, it appears this matter is civil in nature,” Silva wrote in an email to the NI.
Reached on Thursday, Massee confirmed that the city will pursue civil action against Maldonado.
Chasing down payments
For months, the city has been attempting to hold residents and businesses accountable for failing to pay water, sewer and sanitation fees.
If an account holder falls behind on payments, they can set up a contract with the city to remedy the debt, according to Finance Director Jean Moehlman.
If a resident fails to pay that monthly contract in a timely manner, they can negotiate a secondary contract, Moehlman explained during a council meeting in December. Then, if the resident fails to pay that second contract, they must repay the entire debt – in full.
“After that second failure, they owe us the whole amount,” she added.
The issue of nonpayment appears to be especially acute in the Valle Verde neighborhood, located on the west side of Grand Avenue at the north end of Nogales.
There, residents receive sewer and sanitation services from the city, but get their water from a private utility. And while the city meters its water accounts, sewer connections are not metered, which means the city can’t determine if they are being used.
In his interview Wednesday, Maldonado acknowledged the potential loophole.
“I know that the Valle Verde area has an issue,” he said. “It’s an issue for the city because they don’t control the water and you can’t cut off the sewage. So how do you work it?”
In his April memo, Massee wrote that the city had filed 22 civil cases in city court against Valle Verde residents for nonpayment. Three cases had already been resolved through payment plans, he added.
By that point, Maldonado had also finished repaying his debt. He said he wanted to pay the money off in full before he stepped down to run for mayor “because I didn’t want them to come out with stuff.”
But if he thought the issue was behind him, it wasn’t.
A payback plan
According to the Sheriff’s Office investigation, Maldonado had racked up about $2,217 in unpaid bills for sewage and sanitation by April 2016 – something Maldonado doesn’t deny.
“I’m human,” he said, citing financial issues he’d faced starting in 2008. He said his problems were so serious that he lost his home, though he continued to live there as a tenant after a local realtor took possession.
So in 2016, he set up a payment agreement with the city to resolve the debt – a monthly installment of $50. According to Revenue Director Angel Suarez, who spoke to county detectives, Maldonado was “not consistent with his payments.” Resultantly, Maldonado solidified a second contract with the city. Maldonado’s payments continued to be inconsistent, Suarez told detectives.
However, Suarez said, Maldonado visited the city’s finance office at one point and paid the debt back in full.
That part of the story is not in dispute. The conflict stems from the question of where Maldonado was living during the years he was on the payment plan. Or more specifically, where he told the city he was living.
The answer to the latter question isn’t immediately clear, due to conflicting accounts from Massee, Suarez and Maldonado.
Differing stories
Massee and Suarez asserted that in 2016, Maldonado informed city staff that he had moved out of his Valle Verde residence.
“(Maldonado) told Mr. Suarez from this point on not to charge him because he was not living at this address anymore,” Sheriff’s Detective Jorge Ainza wrote in the investigative report, relying on a statement from Suarez.
Maldonado’s purported instruction to Suarez led the city to halt any future charges to his Valle Verde account, according to Massee.
“It is difficult to explain the lack of new charges being generated on this account for six years unless such a statement was made,” Massee wrote in an email to the NI this week.
Suarez told detectives that after Maldonado allegedly said he’d moved out, there were suspicions that he was still living in Valle Verde.
Finally, Suarez informed Moehlman, the finance director, about the situation, according to his testimony with detectives. When Moehlman asked Maldonado whether he was still living at the residency, “Maldonado responded that he just started living again at this address,” Ainza wrote in the April report.
Ainza never interviewed Maldonado for the investigation. The detective wrote in his report that he reached out to Maldonado, who agreed to come in for an interview. But he subsequently canceled the appointment after speaking with a lawyer.
The same home
Maldonado spoke freely with the NI when questioned about the matter during his candidate interview on Wednesday. He denied the allegations of deceit, stating that he never told the city that he was moving.
“I’ve been in the same home since 2004,” he said, citing an address in Valle Verde.
Other documentation in the Sheriff’s Office report seems to confirm that Maldonado remained in the same residence. During his election bids in 2016, 2020 and 2022, Maldonado registered using the same home address in Valle Verde.
In the Sheriff’s Office investigative report, there are no documents indicating that Maldonado asked the city to shut off his sewer and sanitation account.
However, there is one document, apparently requested and signed by Maldonado, that directs the city to shut off his water service at the Valle Verde location – a seemingly odd request, considering that the city doesn’t provide water service in the neighborhood. The document is dated April 7, 2016 – around the same time Maldonado allegedly said he was no longer living in Valle Verde, according to Massee and Suarez.
Reached on Thursday, Maldonado said he did not recall signing the document.
What’s more, Maldonado said that while he was paying back his debt to the city, he assumed that he was continuing to pay sewer and sanitation fees in those installments.
“I really don’t see my account,” he said. “Basically, I just go and I say, ‘How much do I owe?’ and I pay.”
A possible pattern
In several places, the investigative report refers to a possible pattern of city employees attempting to sidestep water, sewage and sanitation fees. The suggestion came from Massee, the city attorney.
“Mr. Massee did inform me that it was known (within) the city complex that no city employee would be billed for water, sewage or trash,” Ainza wrote in his report.
Ainza said he asked if any other employees – past or present – had been charged with unpaid fees, and Massee reportedly responded “that they were looking into it” at the time.
Reached Thursday, Massee said the finance department had looked into this possibility, and that “to the best of our knowledge ... no other city employee or council member is receiving city utility services without paying for them.”
“Certainly,” he wrote, “no one is entitled to receive these services for free.”
What’s next
County Attorney Silva’s decision rules out the possibility of criminal charges against Maldonado – at least for now. Silva noted that he had not seen sufficient evidence to prove that Maldonado had lied in order to get out of paying for city services, adding that he would revisit the matter if new information or evidence becomes available.
Now, Massee said, the city will pursue a civil suit, allowing Maldonado to pay back the fees in full within a 30-day period. Failure to do so, he added, would bring the case to municipal civil court.
And while Massee first sought criminal charges against Maldonado in April, Maldonado told the NI that Massee never contacted him about the matter until Tuesday.
“You know, they haven’t confronted me personally,” he said. “How can you pay a bill that you don’t have, if you don’t have a charge for it? This is the first time (my landlord) or myself knows this charge.”
Maldonado said he sees political machinations behind the allegations.
“Why is the mayor now using our city attorney for personal reasons?” he said.
Garino did not respond to a message left Wednesday asking if he’d like to respond.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Clark)