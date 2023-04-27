The Nogales City Council is holding off – for now – on appointing a new community development director.
During an April 20 session, the council tabled a vote to appoint Hector Tapia to the position, despite city staff’s strong praise for Tapia.
According to outgoing City Manager Edward Dickie, several people had applied for the position. Tapia, he said, stood out.
“We’re pretty lucky that he applied,” Dickie said .
“His knowledge on economic development is outstanding,” added Deputy City Manager John Kissinger.
Tapia previously served as the planning and zoning director for Nogales in 2012. He spent about a year in the position, and, during that time, the city began work on a new fountain and splash pad outside City Hall – one that’s still frequented by families today. At around the same time, the city was considering renovating the second floor of the old City Hall building downtown; Tapia had proposed a possible coffee shop in the unused space.
“Let me tell you, I was here when he was in the city. And he’s unbelievable. I think he’s really a good asset to the community,” said Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez.
In late 2013, Tapia left Nogales for an opportunity in Goodyear. He also spent years in major planning roles at the cities of Tempe, Mesa and Chandler.
His work, Tapia told the council last week, has involved an effort to bring Phoenix’s public transit system to downtown Tempe, and recently, he spent a seven-year stint working with the City of Somerton, Ariz., where he served as an economic development director.
“I can help the City of Nogales like I did last time,” Tapia said.
Despite the recommendations from Dickie and Kissinger, one council member openly hesitated on the immediate appointment.
‘There is a rush’
“I guess I have a different view of things,” said Councilman John Doyle, “especially considering the last person we had here that boldly lied to us here. … It’s always a reflection on the city manager when they don’t tell us the truth.”
Earlier this year, Doyle had butted heads with the city’s last community development director, Samuel Paz. At the time, the council was considering a rezoning proposal for multi-family housing near Frank Reed Road. The land parcel was owned by Public Works Director Alejandro Barcenas; neither Barcenas, nor Paz, mentioned this information during public council meetings.
Paz later resigned to assist with personal family issues.
Alluding to the past squabble, Doyle expressed skepticism over Dickie’s new recommendation for Tapia.
“Until I feel that the managers and directors earned our respect … I guess I’d rather do some research on my own,” Doyle said at the April 20 council meeting.
Mayor Jorge Maldonado chimed in.
“It’s not nay,” Maldonado said of Tapia. “It’s, you know, why the rush?”
Earlier in the meeting, the council had appointed Police Chief Roy Bermudez to serve as acting city manager – a position that will be vacant when Dickie’s resignation becomes effective April 30.
The community development director position, however, has been open for about two months – Paz left on Feb. 24.
“There is a rush,” Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. countered. “We keep running the city with acting, interim, we’re doing the same thing. When we talked, we talked about a future and moving forward, and now we’re doing the same exact thing.”
Ultimately, Maldonado voted to table the item, along with Vice Mayor Hector Bojorquez, Councilwoman Liza Montiel and Doyle. Melendez-Lopez, Gradillas and Councilman Saulo Bonilla voted against tabling.
The council, according to Maldonado, is set to revisit the appointment at its next public meeting on May 2.
“Would you be opposed to us making a decision in 11 days?” Maldonado asked Tapia,
“For me it’s fine,” Tapia told the council. “I can provide information to you at any time.”