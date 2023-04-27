Hector Tapia

Hector Tapia sits in on an April 20 council meeting.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

The Nogales City Council is holding off – for now – on appointing a new community development director.

During an April 20 session, the council tabled a vote to appoint Hector Tapia to the position, despite city staff’s strong praise for Tapia.



