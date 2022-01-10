The Nogales City Council voted unanimously last week to reactivate the city’s parking meters downtown.
Enforcement is slated to return at the start of February, with the city charging $0.25 for every 30 minutes.
As of Monday, the city’s parking meters were operational once again after months of dormancy, according to Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez. But, Bermudez explained, the city will operate on a “grace period” until the end of January.
For the remainder of this month, officers will work on an educational campaign, informing businesses of the meters’ return to activity so merchants can alert their own employees and customers, Bermudez said.
The decision comes as travelers from Mexico return to the shopping corridor after the border’s nearly 20 months of closure to non-essential travel.
“It also appears that the downtown area is vibrant again,” said Deputy City Manager John Kissinger at last Wednesday’s council meeting. “There’s plenty of cars being parked down there.”
For months, the parking meters in downtown Nogales have been on a hiatus from collecting quarters and dimes. Bermudez explained during Wednesday’s meeting that the meters’ batteries had died. During the pandemic, when the downtown area was devoid of its usual activity, the department hadn’t bothered to replace them.
“I see people all the time trying to feed them,” Bermudez said. “But (the meters) don’t accept the money, because the batteries are dead.”
On Nov. 8, however, things shifted for the downtown area. Donning masks, shoppers from Mexico once again began passing through the Nogales ports of entry.
At last week’s meeting, Mayor Arturo Garino said he preferred to restart the fare collection “immediately.” All council members voted in favor of the meters’ return.
Nationwide, cities paused certain expenses for residents and visitors as COVID-19 cases swelled. Some, like Nogales, halted fare collection in downtown parking areas. Others, including Flagstaff and Tucson, offered free public transit for commuters.
Data provided by the City of Nogales also showed a dramatic decline in parking meter revenue once the pandemic hit. In January 2020, Nogales collected $4,888 in meter fares. In May of the same year, the city hauled in just over $1,000.
But last Wednesday, city officials cited the return of cross-border shoppers as a catalyst for the meters’ reinstatement.
“We’ve been meaning to bring this back,” Kissinger said.
Mixed reception
Two days after the council members met and voted to restart the meters, Morley Avenue was experiencing a relatively calm Friday morning. Shoppers drifted into stores, and some, though not all, parking spaces were filled downtown – many cars adorned with white Sonora plates.
Alejandra Galvan, who was working behind the desk at the shop Koko, said she’s noticed shoppers coming from Sonora and even Sinaloa to browse the store’s candy-colored dresses. Still, she added, activity in January so far wasn’t quite as high as the December traffic.
Jorge Felix of Felix Warehouse – a clothing store across the street filled with button-down shirts – said activity wasn’t back to its pre-pandemic levels in the area.
“The businesses are not going to be the same as they were before,” he said.
Adding parking fees to the area, Felix predicted, would add another expense for Mexican shoppers, making the situation even more difficult for businesses like his.
“I don’t believe that’s going to be a thing that uplifts (the area),” he added.
But Alma Lopez, who was working later in the day at Sofia’s clothing store across the street, remarked that people were accustomed to paying the parking fare.
After all, the meters had been enforced for years before the pandemic.
Just moments before, a pair of women had parked and were feeding, or attempting to feed, one of the meters.
Revenue return
In its recent past, the City of Nogales has collected tens of thousands of dollars annually from meter collection. Those numbers, however, have dropped over the years, ultimately plummeting as the pandemic seeped through the U.S. and Mexico.
In the 2006-2007 fiscal year – the city’s fiscal years run from July 1 to June 30 – the municipal government collected $206,000 in revenue from the meters, according to data officials provided to the NI.
But revenue started to dip notably around 2016. Between in 2016-2017, the city had collected just $84,000 in meter fares. During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the collections dipped to $47,000.
Reached on Friday, Kissinger listed long wait times at the border and a struggling downtown economy as factors in the revenue drop.
Then, the pandemic hit in March of 2020. In fiscal year 2020-2021, the city collected just $5,000 from the meters before ultimately stopping the practice altogether.
Kissinger added that the city’s intention will now be to collect meter fares rather than write parking tickets – the purpose of the ongoing educational campaign.
For now, handicap spots, red zones and loading zones will continue to see routine enforcement. But those who park by the hundreds of meters on Morley and Grand avenues will not face enforcement – for the remainder of the month.
“We hope that’s enough time,” Bermudez said Monday.