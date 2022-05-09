Annexation is, once again, off the table for Nogales – at least for the time being, according to city staff.
The subject resurfaced during a council meeting last Tuesday, when Councilwoman Liza Montiel requested an update on the effort.
In response, City Manager Edward Dickie said he’d been told the city was holding off.
“At this time, we’re not actively pursuing the annexation,” explained Dickie, who started the manager post late last month. “Staff isn’t, right now.”
While annexation came up only briefly, and with limited discussion from the council, Tuesday’s announcement marked another snag in the years-long attempt to bring parts of unincorporated Santa Cruz County into the Nogales city limits.
According to maps distributed to the council in December, the latest attempt at annexation, which got underway in early 2021, would expand Nogales’ city limits north, incorporating the Chula Vista, Pete Kitchen and Peña Blanca Highlands neighborhoods, along with areas near Ruby Road. A parallel annexation effort would push the city eastward, encompassing Kino Springs and the Nogales International Airport.
With those additions, the city would approximately triple in size – growing from about 21 to 60 square miles.
It’s a plan that’s faced opposition in recent months, something Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino acknowledged at a Feb. 2 meeting.
“We already (had) somebody put up a billboard against us,” he remarked at the time.
Sure enough, an ad discouraging annexation – paid for by Sheriff David Hathaway – had popped up along North Grand Avenue last year.
Since that Feb. 2 meeting, however, the council and mayor had not publicly addressed the annexation effort until last Wednesday’s meeting. Garino did not return a request for comment by the end of the work day Monday.
Study pending
At the February council meeting, city officials consulted with Maria Masque of The Planning Center, an architecture and planning firm based in Tucson. That evening, the center had seemed poised to release a study on the Nogales annexation plan.
During the same meeting, Montiel, along with then-Councilman Jorge Maldonado, told Masque they’d been receiving questions from residents.
The study, Masque responded, would provide a breakdown of the annexation’s impacts.
“This report would address school districts, taxes, stuff for residents to read,” she said at the time.
If completed, residents of the annexed areas would still have their primary property taxes assessed and collected by the county. But they would begin receive city-provided services like waste collection, and police and fire protection.
With coverage from the Nogales Fire Department, they would not longer pay secondary property tax to, or be serviced by the Rio Rico or Nogales Suburban fire districts. That’s led to opposition from the Rio Rico Fire District firefighter’s union, which has expressed concern that the ensuing loss of tax revenue would mean layoffs.
As Masque told council members in February, the annexation would not affect school districts, as local schools fall under state, rather than city, jurisdiction.
"In terms of schools, nothing changes,” she said.
Any businesses brought into the city, however, would be subject to city business fees and taxes, and retailers would collect city-specific sales taxes.
At the February meeting, Masque had indicated that the annexation study was nearly finished.
“It’s ready for review by staff,” she said at the time.
And, on Feb. 2, city officials discussed an upcoming special meeting in which annexation would be further deliberated.
Over the last two months, no agenda item has addressed annexation, and no public study could be found. The NI reached out to Planning Center CEO Linda Morales about the status of the study, but did not receive a response before press time.
On and off
For nearly a decade, the issue of annexation has loomed large. The idea has been floating around at least since 2013, when then-Mayor Arturo Garino passed a motion to attempt incorporation of Chula Vista and other areas north of Nogales – a land parcel spanning about 9.5 square miles.
In October of that year, the NI took a poll among readers to gage support: at the time, 143 voted in favor and 199 against. An additional 107 voted that they needed more information.
That first effort eventually fizzled, as did a second try that began in late 2019 after Garino, having been voted out in 2014, won a second term in the Mayor’s Office.
When annexation planning resumed in 2021, it was with an expanded footprint; Garino and council began considering a region that would encompass Kino Springs and the airport.
And years after the idea was hatched, reactions still seem mixed.
“I have been asked a lot of questions about annexation, (from) the community,” Montiel pointed out at the Feb. 2 meeting.
“People are also asking, you know, safety, fire department, police department,” Maldonado added moments later.
Last September, opposition was strong at a public meeting in Kino Springs, where some residents expressed apprehension due to Nogales’ turnover rate for a city manager.
Public support is crucial, since annexation can’t advance without the OK from more than 50 percent of all landowners in the annexation area, as well as from those property owners who together represent more than 50 percent of the land value.
Meanwhile, Hathaway, a resident of the targeted area, launched his anti-annexation campaign with the billboard on North Grand Avenue and regular ads in the Santa Cruz Valley Power Pak saying: “We do not need or want another layer of bureaucracy in these areas,” and: “We are fine the way we are.”
Still, the concept remained a major part of the council’s – and especially Garino’s – agenda, with elected officials asking potential managerial candidates their opinion on the matter.
“How familiar are you on annexation?” Vice-Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez had asked Dickie during his in-person interview in February.
Dickie, who started the city manager stint on April 25, answered at the time that the “best way” to pursue annexation was with support from affected residents.
“Let them know the positivity of being annexed in,” he added.