A public hearing on the city’s annexation plans is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at City Hall, 777 Grand Ave.
City of Nogales officials will present plans for the proposed annexation, which includes the residential neighborhoods of Chula Vista, Pete Kitchen, Firestone Gardens and Peña Blanca Highlands, at next Wednesday afternoon’s meeting.
The city says the move will bring in more revenue and improve services in the annexation area, but some residents who oppose the plan have already begun collecting signatures from neighborhood residents.
Members of the public will also have the opportunity to voice their opinion at the meeting.
The city council has considered annexation several times in recent years, but the most recent attempt didn’t make it past the public hearing stage.
In 2014, a similar annexation proposal lost momentum after meeting strong opposition at a public hearing.
After next week’s hearing, the city council will be able to vote to formally continue the annexation process.