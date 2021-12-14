The City of Nogales is moving forward with an attempt to annex unincorporated land to the north and east of current city limits. But instead of trying to absorb the territory in a single action, the mayor and council voted to move forward with two parallel yet distinct annexation efforts.
In one, they’ll try to annex an area north along Interstate 19 that includes the Chula Vista, Pete Kitchen and Peña Blanca Highlands neighborhoods, as well as the commercial areas immediately surrounding the Exit 12 interchange at Ruby Road.
In the other, they’ll seek to take in land to the east and northeast that includes the Kino Springs area and the Nogales International Airport.
That means they’ll need to pass two annexation petitions, and then collect signatures representing the owners of more than 50 percent of the total parcels in each affected area, as well as signatures of those owning parcels that account for more than 50 percent of the total assessed value in each of the two areas.
Depending on how it goes, the city could conceivably end up annexing both, neither, or just one of the two areas.
The reason for the two-pronged approach is the presence of three parcels of state land in the target area north of the city.
As a planner hired by the city told the mayor and council during their Dec. 1 regular meeting, there are additional hoops to jump through when it comes to annexing state land. And that means a longer timeframe.
“It can be a year or even longer than that,” said Maria Masque of The Planning Center, a Tucson-based firm.
One of the requirements includes the written consent of the Arizona State Land Department’s State Selection Board, which includes the governor, attorney general and state treasurer. “And they meet very infrequently,” Masque said. “In the past nine years, they have met four times related to issues concerning state land department annexations and those kinds of things.”
The city can’t circumvent the state processes by annexing around the state lands, either. That’s because state law prohibits an annexation process from creating county “islands.”
So, Masque told the mayor and council, they had several options: Try to annex the entire target area including the state lands, but endure a longer process; or try to annex the two areas independently, leaving a strip of unincorporated land between them that includes the state parcels and connects to county land, avoiding the “island” problem.
If they chose the second option, she said, they could try to annex both areas at once, or do them one at a time, she said.
“To us as planners, it makes sense to go with those two concurrently, but that is up to the city,” Masque said, adding: “You will know more, knowing your constituents, what are the additional political or local pros or cons to this.”
No time to wait
Mayor Arturo Garino made it clear he wanted to avoid the state parcels, and try to annex the two areas at the same time.
“I think it’s only right that we go after (area) one and (area) two at the same time and just disregard the state property,” he said. “Let’s leave that one alone because we don’t have time to wait for five years for the governor to get together with somebody to say that we can have it.”
Garino said he had already talked with the two of the largest property owners in the area east of the city, “and they’re in support of annexation 100 percent.”
Masque was also enthusiastic about the Kino Springs/airport area, and in a memo to city officials, she and Planning Center CEO Linda Morales said they had met with Jerry Dixon and Derek Dumais of the former Kino Springs Golf Course on Aug. 31, and “they are very excited about the annexation.”
(Dixon and Dumais met with Kino Springs residents on Sept. 1, and speaking of the annexation plan, Dixon said they were in favor of it, “with a whole bunch of conditions” that included fixing the area’s water and sewer infrastructure. However, many attendees at the meeting opposed the annexation effort, with some expressing a lack of confidence in the city’s leadership.)
The mayor and council voted 7-0 at their Dec. 1 meeting to pursue simultaneous annexations of the two areas, which allows Masque and The Planning Center to begin creating project forecasts for that approach. Masque said she expects to have something ready by the end of December or the beginning of January.
If the council responds by passing the annexation petitions needed to start the signature collection processes, it will mark the third time the city had moved forward with annexation under Garino.
The first came in 2014 during his first mayoral term and the second was in late 2019. Both times the city fell short in the next phase – collecting signatures from property owners.
The city’s current land area is approximately 20 square miles; the proposed annexation would increase that to roughly 60 square miles. The idea is to boost the city’s population and bring cash to the city, including from state-shared revenues and building permits. Adding industrial developments along I-19, as well as the Pilot Travel Center, would also impact Nogales’ tax base.