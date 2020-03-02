Nearly 20 years after the City of Nogales prepared a design concept to make the first block of Terrace Avenue a pedestrian-only zone, officials are once again exploring the possibility of bringing the project to full fruition.
The big picture, Mayor Arturo Garino told the NI, has always been to change the image of Nogales by helping establish shops and businesses along the street and attract more people to the area.
“It was going to be created, basically, to increase tourism in that first block,” Garino said, expressing hope that a pedestrian-only area would appeal to people crossing to and from Mexico through the nearby Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry.
Garino, who was the public works director when the original design concept was created in the early 2000s, said the overall plan called for major infrastructure improvements to the first block of Terrace, including the addition of kiosks and resting areas where pedestrians could sit down to enjoy the area.
After Garino left his position at public works, he said, subsequent staff and mayoral administrations didn’t prioritize the project and it stalled for several years.
In March 2011, the city completed several aspects of the project, including resurfacing the roadway; widening the sidewalks; installing new street lighting and landscaping; and replacing sewer, water and gas lines along the short block.
However, the pedestrian-only plan was never implemented, leaving the project incomplete.
“Everything is there, so why are we waiting? I have no idea,” said Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez, one of the current municipal leaders pushing to have the rest of the project completed.
Moving forward, Garino said, the first step is for the planning and zoning and engineering departments to dig up the original paperwork that outlines the precise plans for the project. The city, he said, essentially has to continue with the same plans that were approved by other administrations years back.
Officials would then need to collaborate with business owners along the first block of Terrace Avenue to coordinate schedules for delivery vehicles. And then there’s another important hurdle to overcome: coordinating with the taxi drivers and shuttle businesses that line the west side of the street to designate a different area for passenger pick-ups.
“Besides that, it’s just action by the city council to make it pedestrian friendly,” Garino said, adding that the council would also need to brainstorm ideas for events and attractions that could potentially bring more visitors to the area.
But most shuttle drivers surveyed on Terrace Avenue last Friday afternoon opposed the pedestrian zone designation, worried that any new arrangement would drastically affect their business.
Maria Felix, owner of Premier Shuttle, said her employees always drive through Terrace Avenue before every trip to pick up additional passengers – a practice that makes a big difference for their business.
“We can’t stop doing that. Sometimes the shuttles leave with two or three passengers, then they pick up three more during that last drive-through,” Felix said.
Garino insisted that pick-ups for shuttle and taxi drivers could easily be moved to the nearby Sonoita Avenue and Mix Street without hurting their businesses.
While Felix has been aware of the city’s plans since she opened her business about 20 years ago, she hoped that officials wouldn’t go through with it.
But like Garino, Melendez-Lopez is hopeful that the proposal will finally be carried out.
“I don’t see why we can’t do it right away. The sooner, the better – that’s what I think,” she said, adding that other stakeholders on the block are more supportive and she remains confident that a compromise can be worked out with the local transportation businesses.
“We have to figure what’s best for Nogales, that’s it,” Melendez-Lopez said.