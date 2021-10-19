The City of Nogales is refusing to provide the names of the three city manager candidates the mayor and council reportedly interviewed behind closed doors, casting additional shadow over a search process that has largely left the public in the dark.
One of the three interviewees is presumably Adolfo Bailon, the former manager of a small town in Vermont, who was also interviewed by the mayor and council during an open meeting on Oct. 6.
However, in an email sent the day after Bailon’s in-person interview, the recruiting firm working with the city on the search revealed that the mayor and council had previously interviewed three people virtually during executive session, which is off-limits to the public.
When the Nogales Internatiomal asked for the names of the three interviewees, City Attorney Michael Massee denied the request.
“I think Arizona law is really clear that finalists are disclosed and public, but all others aren’t. The interviews conducted in executive session were done at what should be viewed as the semi finalist stage,” Massee wrote in an email, adding: “I don’t think these candidates would be comfortable with their names released.”
But Massee got the legal standard wrong, according to David Bodney, an attorney with the law firm Ballard Spahr who litigated the precedent-setting case of Phoenix Newspapers v. Board of Regents, decided by the Arizona Supreme Court in 1991.
“With all due respect, the city attorney has misread the Supreme Court opinion,” Bodney said.
The case involved the search for a new president of Arizona State University, and in its opinion, the court distinguished between prospects – people considered in the initial stage of a search – and candidates, which it defined as “prospects who are seriously considered, and who are interviewed for the job.”
It ruled that ASU had to disclose the names and resumes of all 17 candidates who had been interviewed for the position, not just the three who were referred for a final round of consideration.
In the case of the City of Nogales manager search, Bodney called Massee’s rationale for not disclosing the names of the three interviewees “a word game that does disservice to this court precedent.”
“If these three individuals were seriously considered and interviewed for the job, as it appears they were, then you’re entitled to their names and resumes,” he said.
As for Massee’s concern that the three candidates wouldn’t be comfortable having their names released, the Supreme Court ruling rejected that rationale as well.
“Candidates who actively seek a job run the risk of their desire becoming public knowledge. Because they are candidates, they must expect that the public will, and should, know they are being considered,” the opinion states. “The public’s legitimate interest in knowing which candidates are being considered for the job therefore outweighs the ‘countervailing interests of confidentiality, privacy [and] the best interests of the state.’”
Bodney said there have been no laws passed or court case decided since then in Arizona that would suggest a different standard for the release of candidate information in government job searches.
Behind closed doors
In advance of the public interview with Bailon, the Nogales mayor and council met behind closed doors in executive session regarding the city manager search on four occasions between Aug. 25 and Sept. 29. Each time, the meeting agenda offered only a generic description of the session, stating that it was “for the purpose of discussion or consideration of employment and appointment of a new city manager.”
Then at the start of October, the search briefly came out of the shadows.
The city released the agenda for a special session on Oct. 6 that included a single discussion item, to be conducted in open session: “Interview of candidate for city manager … Adolfo Bailon.”
It was followed by another executive session “for the discussion or consideration of application for the employment and appointment of a city manager,” though this time the item added: “Upon completion of the executive session, council will reconvene in open session.”
When the council reconvened in open session after the post-interview executive session, they did nothing more than adjourn, Deputy City Manager John Kissinger told the NI at the time. The city’s YouTube video of the meeting briefly shows the council members seated at the dais following the executive session, but there is no audio.
At some point, the council apparently decided to begin contract negotiations with Bailon. Kissinger told the NI on Oct. 12 that talks were underway, but he declined to answer follow-up questions, saying it was all being conducted under the cloak of executive session.
On the day of Bailon’s interview, the NI requested the numbers of applicants, semi-finalists and finalists. A representative of the firm working with the city on the search, CPS HR Consulting, responded the next day that there were 31 total applicants for the job and 11 were referred to the mayor and council for consideration in executive session. The council then interviewed three behind closed doors before bringing Bailon to town on Oct. 6.
Massee subsequently denied the NI’s request for the names of the three people who had been interviewed in executive session.
He also declined to anwer additional questions asking when the interviews took place, and why the agendas for the executive sessions didn’t specify that the mayor and council were conducting interviews.And he declined to confirm that negotiations were underway with Bailon, or say how and when the council issued its directive to begin the talks.
“Of course you know I can’t discuss anything that has occurred in executive session, but I will state that I believe that everything that has occurred in executive session has been done in accordance with Arizona law,” Massee wrote in an email.
Why should the public know?
Bodney said the public’s legitimate interest in knowing which candidates are being considered boils down to the concept of good government.
“By knowing who the finalist were, the public will have the information it needs to determine whether the council performed well, or needs improvement,” he said.
Gregg Leslie, a professor at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at ASU and the executive director of the First Amendment Clinic, said it’s important for the public to know not only who makes up their government, but how they got there.
“This is just a classic example of where bad government can happen,” he said. “I don’t want to accuse anyone of being corrupt or having ill motives, but people just tend to favor people like them and their friends, and they want things to function in a way that’s meaningful to them. And so they take the easy route, they take the route that will populate the government or important positions like this with people who are comfortable to them.”
Leslie said a non-transparent hiring process is “an open invitation” to favoritism.
“The more accountability you can have in the hiring process, the more its likely to ensure that you’re actually having a system that’s open and fair to people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity gender, school, contacts, things like that,” he said.
In Nogales, where local government has long been dominated by men, community members might want to know if any women were interviewed for the manager job. Citizens might also want to know if the mayor and council bypassed more experienced candidates in favor of someone with less experience who they thought they could manipulate more easily.
In addition, citizens of Nogales would have good reason to want to know how the manager search is being conducted after a series of recent top-level hirings at City Hall raised questions about process and fairness.
Last year, the mayor and council rewrote the procedure for choosing departmental directors in order to give themselves more say in the hiring process. City voters OK’d the change during the November 2020 election, and in May 2021, the council approved changes to the personnel manual, outlining a new process to be used to select department heads.
Still, when the city worked to hire people to lead its finance, parks/recreation and housing departments earlier this year, the new process was followed only selectively, and in two cases, the people hired for the position didn’t meet the minimum requirements for the job. In the case of the housing authority, there wasn’t even a job search, and the mayor and council instead voted 4-3 to lower the standards and appoint a former police officer who had been assisting Kissinger.
Unlike the ongoing city manager search, however, the city willingly turned over the resumes of other applicants for the finance and parks/recreation jobs in response to a public records request from the NI.
Different approach
Another city manager search involving Bailon, the apparent preferred candidate in Nogales, was carried out with greater transparency.
In late 2020, the city of East Grand Rapids, Mich., a community of approximately 12,000 people, created a page on its website to inform the public that a search for a new manager was underway.
The page included a link to a survey asking citizens for input on the traits they would like to see in a new manager, as well as brief bios of six candidates and links to their resumes (the NI relied on this information to flesh out Bailon’s background when he came to Nogales for an interview).
There’s also a timeline of events, which included a virtual meet-and-greet with the candidates, during which each candidate introduced themselves and answered questions from the the public. A link to a video of the meet-and-greet was provided, as well as a link to a feedback form that citizens could use to evaluate the candidates.
East Grand Rapids also provided the dates and times of individual candidate interviews, along with Google Meet links and log-in information so that community members could watch. At one point, the city posted an update advising the public that an offer had been made, though the candidate hadn’t officially accepted the position. (Eventually, one of the candidates other than Bailon was appointed to the job in January 2021.)
Michigan and Arizona may have different laws regarding government transparency, but it is still fair to compare East Grand Rapids’ and Nogales’ approaches to a city manager search?
“There’s absolutely nothing to prohibit the council here from expanding public access to and awareness of the selection process,” Bodney said.
After all, he noted at another point, information made public about the search for Nogales city manager “may well confirm that of the three interviewed, the council picked, by all objective criteria, the best candidate.”
“But you don’t know until you have all objective criteria,” he said.