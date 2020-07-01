Parking meter coin collections dropped precipitously in Nogales after border travel restrictions and a statewide stay-at-home order took effect in March.
Collections in March fell nearly one-third compared to the month prior, according to data provided by the City of Nogales. In April, collections fell to less than a quarter of the total collected in January and February.
Travel restrictions along the U.S.-Mexico border took effect on March 21, effectively preventing Mexican citizens with tourist visas from entering the country. U.S. citizens and permanent residents have still been allowed to travel across the border.
The stay-at-home order took effect on March 31, businesses were gradually allowed to reopen beginning in early May and the order expired completely on May 15.
However, the May parking meter collections didn’t increase from the April figure. That’s likely due to the fact that the city’s parking meters are concentrated in the downtown shopping area near the border, and many of the stores in that area have remained closed while the cross-border travel restrictions have been in place.
The border travel restrictions, initially set for a month, have already been extended three times and are currently set to expire after July 21.
“Parking control officers are still enforcing and conducting outreach on other parking issues throughout our city,” Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez said in an email.