Migrants

Asylum-seekers from countries including Senegal and India were dropped off in Nogales, Ariz. Friday afternoon to pursue their next destination within the United States. Here, Emergency Management Director Sobeira Castro assists migrants as they board a bus to Tucson.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

In 90-degree heat Friday afternoon, two men from India wandered down Terrace Avenue in Nogales, one block north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

They had questions. For starters: Where were they? 

Sobeira

Emergency Management Director Sobeira Castro (pictured here) talks to a driver after assisting asylum-seekers on their way to Tucson.
Deconcini

In recent days, U.S. immigration officials have been transporting larger groups of asylum-seekers to Nogales, Ariz. The asylum-seekers, who are in the country legally, generally pass through Nogales on their way to Tucson or another city as they wait for their immigration hearings.


Tags

Load comments