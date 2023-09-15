In 90-degree heat Friday afternoon, two men from India wandered down Terrace Avenue in Nogales, one block north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
They had questions. For starters: Where were they?
“What is this city?” one of the men asked this reporter in English.
The men said they’d been dropped off by U.S. immigration officials earlier that day, following a recent pattern that’s taken hold: Asylum-seekers, clutching backpacks and legal documents, are arriving in Nogales, Ariz., just meters away from the DeConcini Port of Entry.
In a sense, the cycle has been ongoing for months. Once they’re approved for legal entry, asylum-seeking migrants are transported to Nogales. Then, through a partnership between Santa Cruz and Pima counties, they’re provided further transportation to other cities like Tucson as they await their immigration hearings in court.
But starting Wednesday, notably larger groups of asylum-seekers have arrived in the city – sometimes, dozens at once.
“They are releasing almost every hour, hour-and-a-half,” said Santa Cruz County Emergency Management Director Sobeira Castro.
The change, Castro told the NI, stems from a shift in federal policy: Border Patrol agents, she said, have been given “strict orders” to release migrants into the United States immediately after they’re processed for legal entry. However, Border Patrol does not release the asylum-seekers into the United States overnight, leading to larger groups showing up each morning.
And for most of those asylum-seekers, it’s a stop on the way to yet another destination – the pair from India, for example, is en route to New York City, where a cousin lives.
“Everybody that gets processed should have a sponsor. … They have to have some type of contact, some type of address,” Castro explained.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been more vague about the shift in practice, though a local spokesperson for CBP noted that some agents have been reassigned from customs duties to take on the task of working with asylum-seekers.
Earlier on Friday, a cluster of local agencies – county officials, city leaders, healthcare providers – met to continue coordinating a response to the issue.
“We're trying to streamline the process and facilitate the transport … from Nogales to Tucson more efficiently,” said Acting City Manager and Police Chief Roy Bermudez.
The migrants entering the country, Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado noted in a statement, have been medically cleared and lack a criminal background.
Capacity at shelters
Most asylum-seekers who arrive in Nogales, Ariz. end up in a different city within hours – Tucson, for example, where the migrants can more easily arrange flights to their final city.
Still, Castro pointed out, there is a chance that shelters in Tucson could reach capacity, meaning asylum-seekers could remain within city limits for a longer period of time.
Asked if that scenario might play out soon, Castro said capacity levels often fluctuate, noting: “I can’t give you an exact time when that will be, but we are reaching that point.”
Castro also noted that while the asylum-seekers are given the option to travel to Tucson or even Phoenix through the free transportation, they can’t be forced to leave Nogales.
Still, the vast majority of them do, according to Director Alejandra Martinez of Crossroads Mission – the only shelter in Nogales.
Speaking to the NI Friday, Martinez described an increase in asylum-seeking clients at the shelter, their countries of origin ranging from Haiti to Russia. However, she added, most migrants stay at the shelter for a day or two before continuing to their next city.
At times, Martinez said, the shelter has reached full capacity, but staff has not been forced to turn clients away. In more extreme cases, she said, the shelter could open additional space in their chapel for extra beds.
“But it hasn’t come to that,” she said.
In the meantime, Martinez said, the shelter is continuing to serve both asylum-seekers and other unsheltered individuals, often seeking donations of hygiene products and food.
In general, “we have been able to keep a pretty good flow,” Martinez told the NI Friday.
‘What language do you speak?’
Hours after the Indian asylum-seekers appeared in Nogales, another Border Patrol van ambled down Terrace Avenue, and a number of young men climbed out, holding manila packets.
Wearing an KN95 mask, Brenda Herrera of the Santa Cruz County Emergency Management Department rushed after the group.
“What language do you speak?” she asked several of the men.
In recent days, Herrera said, she’s encountered a number of unexpected languages ranging from Nepali to Punjabi. As she and Castro work with the migrants, they carry a packet of information, translated into different languages.
The group of asylum-seekers followed Herrera and Castro to a nearby bus, provided through Pima County. As he walked along, Chikh Thiam vacillated between English and his native French. He’d spent the better part of two weeks from Senegal, to Mexico, and ultimately the United States – a tiring journey, he said.
“Bus, plane, plane, other plane, bus,” he recounted.
Now, he said, he plans to reach his final destination: Louisiana, where his mother lives.
Asked when he’d last seen his mother, Thiam answered simply: “Too many years.”
Minutes later, Thiam lined up with about a dozen other migrants, a woman clutching an infant among them. Placing backpacks of their belongings in the cargo compartment, they filed into the bus one-by-one.
Then, they were gone.