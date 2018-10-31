While on vacation in Mexico, Diana Ward noticed a woman in Sonoyta, Sonora with a cardboard sign asking for money.
The woman told Ward she needed the funds for her son, who had a cleft lip.
As it turned out, Ward is the office manager for St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic, a nonprofit organization that provides specialized medical care to children from Mexico who do not have access to or who can’t afford necessary health care.
So she gave the woman the clinic’s contact information.
The woman called to set an appointment and brought her son Vicente Gonzalez to the monthly clinic in Nogales, where he was screened and put on the list for the clinic’s annual Cleft Palate/Cleft Lip Mission. Earlier this month, 6-month-old Vicente received his first surgery for cleft lip repair during the four-day mission at Hospital CIMA in Hermosillo, Sonora.
This was the 14th year that Children’s Surgery International (CSI), a team of surgeons from Minneapolis, Minn., came to Hermosillo for the mission.
On the first day, the physicians screened 110 children for surgeries, making sure they met certain age requirements and were healthy enough for surgery. The families of those who weren’t ready were encouraged to come back next year.
Meanwhile, hospital volunteers arranged entertainment from Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Star Wars characters and clowns to help the children and families pass the time.
For the next three days, the CSI surgeons operated constantly, performing up to 21 surgeries in one day. Their patients included 10-month-old Mia Ocampo Quijada of Nogales, Sonora, who received her first cleft palate surgery, and 1-year-old Keily Belen Beneitez of Agua Prieta, Sonora, who was operated on for the second time.
CIMA staff coordinated activities and handled logistics and paperwork for the mission. St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic covered the surgical expenses, as well as food and lodging, so that no costs were passed on to the families.
Laura Romero, the clinic’s director, noted the importance that donations of time and money play in the annual mission.
“The community, donors and volunteers are what makes this mission so special,” she said.
Learn more about St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic and its Cleft Palate/Cleft Lip Mission at standrewsclinic.org.
(From a news release submitted by Yadelle Valencia of St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic.)