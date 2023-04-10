Sukhee Kang, regional administrator for the General Services Administration, left, chats with Guillermo Valencia of the local customs brokers association, who was project manager for the cold room construction.
Last Thursday marked the official completion of a $900,000 cold-storage facility at the Mariposa Port of Entry meant to enhance the inspection process for certain produce imported from Mexico while also enticing growers to ship more of those products through Nogales.
The cost was borne mostly by the state, which contributed $700,000. Santa Cruz County pitched in $150,000 and the U.S. Customs Brokers Association, an additional $50,000, said Luis Ramirez, a consultant to the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority.
In a press release issued after a ceremony at the Mariposa port, Jaime Chamberlain, who chairs the port authority, said, “Up until today, California, New Mexico and Texas could offer (cold storage inspections), but not Arizona. Today … we are adding an arrow to the Arizona-Mexico Trade Corridor quiver – cold rooms that can ensure the integrity of the cold supply chain.”
In an interview, Chamberlain said the 2,000-square-foot facility, which will be kept at about 35 degrees Fahrenheit, allows inspectors at the port to “maintain the cold chain” of certain products, namely berries, which he said is the fastest growing commodity in the Mexican agricultural sector.
More immediately, grape growers in west Mexico will benefit.
“The grape season typically starts in early May when days are already warm. Previously, inspections were conducted in open-air on the docks, breaking that cold-temperature chain that growers work so hard to maintain” during packing and transportation, Chamberlain explained. Now, he said, the grapes’ shelf life and quality will be better preserved when loads are referred for inspection at the port
He noted that between 22 and 24 million boxes of grapes are shipped through Nogales annually in a relatively brief window of 10 or so weeks.
Chamberlain called the cold storage room “small, but it’s a good start.” The port authority and the state plan to get the word out through various marketing efforts in hopes of drumming up more crossings of temperature-sensitive items. These could eventually attract other products to be crossed through Nogales, such as packaged beef; seafood; bagged chopped lettuce; processed foods such as fruit cups and guacamole; and even some medical products.
“This is another tool that we can leverage alongside the millions already invested in our regional infrastructure to further attract trade through Nogales,” County Supervisor Bruce Bracker, an industry advocate, said in the press release.
Guillermo Valencia of the customs brokers association was the project manager. He expressed his appreciation in the press release for the “close coordination” with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the General Services Administration, “whose input was critical from start to finish.”
Others present at the event were representatives of the Office of the Governor of Arizona, the Arizona Department of Transportation, the U.S. Consulate General in Nogales, Sonora, the Consulate General of Mexico in Nogales, Ariz., City of Nogales, Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, the General Services Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.