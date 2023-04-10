Cold Room

Sukhee Kang, regional administrator for the General Services Administration, left, chats with Guillermo Valencia of the local customs brokers association, who was project manager for the cold room construction.

 Contributed photo

Last Thursday marked the official completion of a $900,000 cold-storage facility at the Mariposa Port of Entry meant to enhance the inspection process for certain produce imported from Mexico while also enticing growers to ship more of those products through Nogales.

The cost was borne mostly by the state, which contributed $700,000. Santa Cruz County pitched in $150,000 and the U.S. Customs Brokers Association, an additional $50,000, said Luis Ramirez, a consultant to the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority.



