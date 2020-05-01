Cosette Whitcoe of Patagonia said she took one online course during the first semester of her freshman year at the University of Arizona last fall. And after discovering that it wasn’t a good fit for her, the 18-year-old vowed to avoid online learning as much as possible going forward.
However, while Whitcoe was enjoying her Spring Break in Hawaii in mid-March, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered that all Arizona K-12 schools close for an extended period of time in response to the coronavirus outbreak. State universities soon announced the cancellation of in-person classes and switched to virtual learning for all students.
As a result, Whitcoe was back at home in Patagonia by the the end of her second semester of freshman year, taking a full load of online classes on her laptop as she waited for university administrators to announce the UA’s next step in response to the pandemic.
“At first I was kind of excited because I was in Hawaii,” she said this week about extending her vacation. “Then I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’ just because everything’s online and that was very difficult for me.”
She recalled the first few chaotic days as she transitioned from her regular schedule in Tucson to being back at her parents’ home in Patagonia, noting that she began moving out of her college dorm the same day she got back from vacation.
For other Santa Cruz County natives who came back home from college during the COVID-19 outbreak, the transition was smoother and more even-paced.
At Arizona State University, where the state’s first case of coronavirus was confirmed in late January, ASU sophomore and Nogales native Sara Castro said the concern among staff and students rolled out in waves before classes were canceled.
When state officials informed the public that the state’s first COVID-19 case was a member of the ASU community, Castro said, several students expressed fear and concerns, and racial discrimination toward the Asian community also began to increase. But within a couple of weeks, most people had forgotten about the issue, she said.
Castro recounted that the second wave of fear arose after more cases continued to show up around the state, also creating a sense of uncertainty as faculty and students pondered the various possibilities for continuing the school year.
After ASU classes were canceled in mid-March, Castro said, the mood on campus was ambivalent, with some referring to the cancellation as a “corona vacation,” and others showing concern about adapting to virtual learning.
Whitcoe and Castro both said that the online classes made it more difficult for them to stay motivated and keep top of their assignments.
“I know a lot of students have been having a hard time with the whole virtual Zoom stuff because it’s hard for a lot of kids to learn online,” Castro said, referring to the video platform that people around the world have been using to telecommute from home.
“I feel the same way, I guess, because it’s hard to get motivated,” she said.
Missed opportunities
While Whitcoe is taking mostly general education courses during her first year, Castro, as a second-year student, has struggled to keep up with some of the core courses for her journalism major.
Luckily, she said, one of her journalism professors has kept in close contact, ensuring that the students are able to complete the assignments, as well as helping them get their coursework published in newspapers.
For Ashley Leon, a 20-year-old student at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, it was more difficult to contact and communicate consistently with her professors while learning via laptop from her home in Rio Rico.
She said it’s been difficult keeping track of all six of her online classes, especially when she has to teach herself several of the lessons for each class.
“I have to be on my laptop for like six to seven hours a day just to accomplish all my homework. You don’t have your instructor here to ask questions and it’s pretty hard to reach them,” Leon said, adding that it usually takes about a full day for some professors to respond to emails.
All three college students agreed that there is at least one perk to completing their semester with online courses: “It definitely feels like I have more time to get everything done,” Whitcoe said.
As they continue to adapt to their new virtual learning realities, the students also think about the aspects of college life that they’re missing out on.
For example, Leon, who’s in her last semester of her associate’s degree program in criminal justice, will not get the opportunity to walk onstage to collect her college diploma.
As of Wednesday morning, she was waiting to receive a packet in the mail with information on how to participate in a live stream of the graduation ceremony that EAC is planning for May 8.
Still, Leon was keeping a positive attitude about the situation, explaining that she enrolled at Grand Canyon University for the coming fall and remains hopeful that she will get to walk onstage to collect her bachelor’s degree in the future.
Cost considerations
Leon and Castro, who both lived in off-campus housing while away at college, cited additional expenses as one of the reasons they decided to temporarily move back in with their parents.
However, after enrolling in two summer courses at ASU, Castro decided that students weren’t getting their money’s worth from the coronavirus-altered offerings.
The two courses have an estimated cost of about $4,000 in tuition, she said, including a $169 charge for student-initiated fees, which refers to student programs and facilities.
“I think that’s ridiculous,” Castro said. “Why are we being charged these fees if campus is closed?”
Whitcoe agreed that standard UA tuition is too expensive for online classes. Still, she applauded school administrators for helping students finish the semester by providing financial assistance to those in need through an emergency fund.
She also noted that she received a partial reimbursement after moving out of her dormitory halfway through the semester.
For Whitcoe, it was more upsetting to think about the social opportunities that she was missing out on during her time away from campus.
“Especially for me as a freshman because it’s been a challenge to make friends in classes,” she said. “I felt like this semester, I was actually starting to make some really good friends and I feel like after everything went online, that kind of just went away.”
In the meantime, she said, she has kept herself busy by working part-time at a Patagonia supermarket and spending quality time with her family.
“It’s actually really nice. I enjoy it because I’m really close with my family – me and my two brothers are close in age, so we enjoy each other’s presence,” she said, still hoping that things would be back to normal for the start of the next school year.
The UA administration is hoping so as well. On Thursday, university president Robert Robbins announced that the school plans to resume in-person instruction in the fall.