With primary races on the horizon, candidates for Nogales mayor and city council fielded questions during a public forum Wednesday evening.
The majority of registered candidates showed up to the Quality Hotel Americana to make their case. A number of contenders – including the city’s current mayor – did not.
While their proposals sometimes differed, both mayoral candidates who attended stressed a pressing need for local economic development and urged a shift in dynamics at City Hall.
Former Councilman Jorge Maldonado presented himself as a collaborative presence and lifelong Nogalian. An employee in the produce industry and leader in the Nogales National Little League, he emphasized his already-established relationships with federal and local agencies.
“Involving the city with people, with business owners, is tremendously important,” he said minutes into the forum.
Meanwhile, write-in candidate Peter Lella pitched himself as a political outsider with international business experience. A consultant and committeeman with the Santa Cruz County Republican Party, Lella described his dissatisfaction with the city’s stagnancy and population decline.
"I go and pick up my daughter, and I travel around the entire city,” he said. “I’m a little discouraged, the way it’s going.”
For the better part of an hour, Maldonado and Lella took questions ranging from economic development in the downtown corridor, to fire safety in Meadow Hills. Neither mentioned the absence of the third, and incumbent, mayoral candidate.
Mixed turnout
As Maldonado and Lella settled into their seats, a third chair, likely meant for Mayor Arturo Garino, remained empty. South32 mining executive Greg Lucero, who moderated the event, addressed the audience.
“Those that chose to show up are here before you,” he said. “Those who did not, you will have to ask them why they did not attend.”
Garino did not return a call and voicemail on Thursday seeking comment on his absence.
Turnout for City Council candidates was equally mixed. John Doyle, Miguel “Mike” Melendez, Jose “Joe” Agosttini and incumbent Councilman Hector Bojorquez attended the forum. Incumbent Councilmembers Esther Melendez-Lopez and Jose “Joe” Diaz, as well as candidate Vicente Gonzalez, did not.
(More coverage on the councilmember candidates’ portion of Wednesday’s forum to come.)
Public works, economic development
Speaking at Wednesday evening’s mayoral candidate forum, Lella stressed the need for more adequate government services.
“I’m glad we’re in an election year. Because they cut the grass, they clean the street,” Lella told dozens of listeners, drawing laughs from the crowd.
“That's a job that the city has to do each and every month,” he added.
Lella also urged an investment in public transportation – something that exists in the city in a relatively limited capacity.
Maldonado suggested the city utilize solar lighting and look into charging stations for cars.
“Nogales has very minimum solar power,” he said. “We can light up a city, make it so beautiful that they (can) feel safe walking around at night.”
In terms of economic development, Maldonado encouraged more collaboration between the city and county governments, particularly for small and developing businesses.
He also encouraged events that could showcase local businesses – like a festival with food trucks – though he cited problems in the past when festivals have closed down streets and hindered potential shopping. Organizing public events, he said, should be done in collaboration with business owners.
Lella suggested the city hire a full-time grant manager to actively seek project funds.
Both Maldonado and Lella asserted that the city should be assisting businesses in obtaining permits and other development processes.
Lella suggested businesses could pay certain fees in installments, rather than all at once – like a five-year payment plan for a restaurant purchasing grease traps.
“Get the businesses up and running,” he added.
Other issues
One question, submitted by an audience member, asked candidates how they would handle potential fires, particularly after recent outbreaks in Meadow Hills.
Maldonado pointed at his relationship with the Coronado National Forest as an asset, and contended that the fire risk can be reduced.
"We need to cut those weeds,” Maldonado said. “It's a tractor or two."
Lella, meanwhile, suggested more training for residents themselves – something that could be directed by the Nogales Fire Department.
“We need to train that community,” he said. “What they have to do ... what's the procedure?"
In terms of the developing South32 mine in the Patagonia Mountains – an endeavor Lucero said would bring 1,600 employees over the life of the project – both expressed an urgent need for more infrastructure and housing development.
Neither candidate, nor the moderator, discussed annexation, a years-long issue that Garino has asserted would aid urban development.
The forum was sponsored by the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce and the local Realtors organization.