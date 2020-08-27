Local community college students are back in class and, while enrollment dipped compared to the previous fall, the decline wasn’t as steep as feared.
A total of 627 students are enrolled in 44 Pima Community College classes – all taught online – through the Santa Cruz Center in Nogales. That’s down about 14 percent from 727 last fall, but it’s still up from the 538 students enrolled in fall 2018.
“We do have a pretty good enrollment. We were very fortunate that we didn’t feel that we were hit as badly” as other schools, said Stella Perez, CEO of the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District, which contracts with PCC to offer classes at the Santa Cruz Center.
Perez said criminal justice courses are among the most popular this year, and the college saw increased enrollment in technical programs like e-commerce and information technology.
Though some students and teachers got a taste of distance learning when classes went online last spring, the transition to online learning this fall hasn’t been without snags.
“Especially in rural and multilingual areas, it’s more than having hardware/software,” Perez said. “It’s understanding the software and the applications of the software.”
A few classes can’t be adapted to online learning, including lab-based courses that are part of the Santa Cruz Center’s nursing program, which started last fall. Students in that program are fulfilling other course requirements this semester and will take their lab classes once the center can reopen for in-person learning, Perez said.
The community college also started offering some new services when COVID-19 forced it to close classrooms.
Since June, there’s been free Wi-Fi at the building and the surrounding parking lot (no password is required, but users will need to login with an email address). And students and community members can borrow laptops on weekdays for use in the area immediately around the Santa Cruz Center (a photo ID is required).