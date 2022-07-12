A backyard that had been home to a community fruit-and-vegetable garden now lies barren after Nogales Community Development sold the property at the southeast corner of North Sonoita Avenue and West Oak Street earlier this year.
Former NCD program manager Santos Yescas, who had been instrumental in launching the project nearly eight years ago, said the spirit of the garden lives on through the former participants who now cultivate fruits and vegetables in their own yards. Even so, the volunteers who devotedly tended to the garden are mourning the loss of the project and the shared experience it provided.
“I’ve been suffering a lot for my garden,” said Juanita Gonzalez, who along with her husband Gregorio, maintained the small garden since its inception.
“It was my passion, it was my everything, it was my solace … I was happy,” she said.
Established in the fall of 2014, the community garden started out as a collaboration between NCD and Mariposa Community Health Center and Avalon Organic Gardens in Tumacacori, with the objective of training leaders to teach others to cultivate their own plots. NCD donated the backyard of the unoccupied house and covered the cost of insurance, as well as the water bill.
Through the years, some of the produce grown in the garden was sold at the Nogales Mercado farmers market on Fridays. Another portion was donated to the Mesa Cooperativa, a program for backyard growers and farmers who are either unable to attend the Nogales Mercado, or have only a small amount of surplus goods to sell.
But Yescas said the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 put financial pressure on NCD. The decision to sell the property came after the nonprofit received an offer they “couldn’t refuse,” Yescas said.
Following the sale, the raised beds and canopies of the garden were removed. In recent weeks, crews have been trimming the growth around the still-unoccupied home and clearing the backyard.
Lucas Garcia and his wife Socorro attended one of the gardening courses offered by MCHC and quickly became involved in the community garden. Garcia recalled growing cilantro and radishes, as well as planting a peach tree and an apple tree, which he hopes are being taken care of.
“I hope they’re still there, giving fruit, providing shade,” he said. “If someone is tending to them, I don’t know.”
In the beginning, garden leaders, neighbors and local high school students volunteered their time to get the garden off the ground. Soon they filled the empty plot of land with a half-dozen raised beds made from recycled plywood, which according to Gonzalez, were built by her husband Gregorio.
By 2018, the number of volunteers dwindled, and the Gonzalezes single handedly took on the responsibility for the maintenance of the garden. Juanita Gonzalez recalled taking impromptu trips to Home Depot and asking for donations of potting soil and seeds.
The potting boxes that once stood in the backyard of the house on Oak Street now reside in the Gonzalez’s yard, where Juanita Gonzalez continues to grow an array of herbs, spices, fruits and vegetables.
“It’s fruitful, it’s very pretty, but it doesn’t compare to over there,” she said in reference to the former community garden.
As a last request, Gonzalez said she asked the new owner of the Oak Street property if she could throw a party in the backyard, but never received a clear answer. She still hopes to reunite with members of her gardening group, but said she’ll do it at her home instead.
“I want to throw a party for those who put in the work,” she said. “I want to relive the memories with the people that I shared the experience with.”