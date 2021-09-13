If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
More than 50 attendees gathered at Jesus Cordova Park on Saturday morning for a memorial ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
The ceremony, hosted by the City of Nogales, included words of respect by Mayor Arturo Garino, Sheriff David Hathaway, County Attorney George Silva, Police Chief Roy Bermudez and Marco Lopez, the former mayor who was in office at the time of the 9/11 attacks.
Some reflected on the emotions that the community felt as the attacks unraveled on live television that morning, and the lessons that they learned from dealing with the aftermath as a nation.
“As the TV was playing, it was quickly clear to me that it was going to be a morning like no other, and a day in our history like no other before,” said Lopez, who said he was sitting in his office at City Hall when he first heard the news.
He added that the task at the time was to bring the community together in a time of tragedy and uncertainty.
“Together as a community, as a state, as a country, we overcame the hatred of those attacks on that day,” he said.
The event was one of countless commemorations held around the nation and world on the 20th anniversary of the attacks in which terrorists hijacked and crashed four planes at sites in New York, Pennsylvania and outside Washington, “killing nearly 3,000 people, shattering the nation’s sense of security and launching the country into two decades of warfare,” as The Associated Press put it.