When Granger Niemann’s family called the Nogales police last month, they wanted help.
Instead, the 22-year-old said, his family received reproach and criticism from a responding officer.
“Imagine someone, an authority, telling a household full of survivors of domestic violence, and a person who is a sexual assault survivor, that, ‘We brought this all on ourselves,’” Niemann said. “That, ‘We think about it too much.’’
“I keep telling myself this is not a way for a human being to talk to another. Especially those who are in crisis mode,” he said, addressing the Nogales City Council during a Sept. 13 meeting.
That evening, during a call to the public, Niemann recounted his story. His family had called NPD to report that their abuser had violated an order of protection – a criminal offense in Arizona.
The family also alleges that upon arriving, the officer complained openly about his salary, and told them that their situation was civil, not criminal.
Niemann moved to Nogales earlier this year with his family. Growing up, he told the council, he endured abuse from his father. His mother, Natalyia Congdon, is also a domestic violence survivor. Since settling into their home, Niemann said, they’ve interacted with NPD multiple times.
“Our experience has been 99 percent great with Nogales PD,” he added. “Outstanding and excellent.”
But last month’s negative interaction, he said, made him question whether he could trust local law enforcement. Speaking at the meeting, Niemann urged city leaders to consider trauma-informed training for the Nogales Police Department.
“I would like to challenge the City Council to make sure that there is more than enough funding for officer training and development,” he said. “They deserve the best training and as much funding as possible.”
Training for Arizona officers
Natalyia Congdon – Niemann’s mother – was present the night NPD officers arrived at her home.
Speaking to the NI this month, Congdon said she’d expressed her concerns to Police Chief Roy Bermudez, who reportedly told the family he would speak with the officer who made the alleged remarks.
Bermudez did not respond to several requests for comment for this story, or for a previous story focusing on domestic violence. He did, however, connect this reporter to Sgt. Oscar Mesta, NPD’s public information officer.
“We try to be courteous with all victims of domestic violence, and we do help them out as much as we can,” Mesta said.
Asked about the Congdon family’s complaint, Mesta noted that he did not know the specifics of the situation.
“For me to Monday night quarterback what was said in the situation ... I can’t comment on that,” Mesta said.
But, “one thing that we try and do,” he added, “is not re-victimize the victim again.”
Mesta confirmed that NPD follows state-mandated police training. But a glimpse into that curriculum shows recruits receive just several hours of education on trauma and victims’ rights.
Police recruits in the state generally train through the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board – more commonly known as AZPOST. And according to AZPOST lesson plans published online, prospective officers study victim communication and victims’ rights.
The lesson plan states that officers will learn how to communicate with victims, “taking into account the effects of trauma.”
However, the AZPOST curriculum only allocates three hours to the topic.
The lesson plan even acknowledges the lack of training provided:
“In this course, there is not enough time to delve into all trauma-informed approaches to interview and interrogations and contact with people suffering from trauma, so each recruit is encouraged to seek additional training on their own,” the lesson plan states.
Mesta pointed out that in the past, NPD has trained with the County Attorney’s Office to further study victims’ rights. Reached for this story, County Attorney George Silva said the office had sponsored past trainings, though he did not recall any recent sessions with NPD related to working with victims.
In general, Mesta said, more training is always helpful.
“Training is always, always accepted here in the NPD,” he added. “It’s better to know and get to know as much information as you can, then not knowing.”
A call for better training
Last week, in her home, Natalyia Congdon read from a pile of papers, rattling off a list of federal grants meant for training local police departments.
One program based out of the Department of Justice awards funding for police departments to more aptly respond to domestic violence and sexual assault. Another federal initiative, the Justice for Families Program, provides money for court systems to support families who’ve endured stalking, sexual assault, or other crimes. A third initiative, the Abuse in Later Life Program, funds training for law enforcement officials to work with violent crime survivors who are 50 or older.
“There’s a lot out there,” Congdon said, flipping through the pages.
That education, she asserted, could prevent future interactions like the one she’d experienced last month. When officers responded, and an officer allegedly told the family they’d brought the situation onto themselves, Congdon was already suffering from the trauma of being contacted by her abuser, she said.
“The (officers) that responded to our house that night, one of them had no idea what (post traumatic stress disorder) looked like, how to deal with a survivor,” she added.
After a Minneapolis cop murdered George Floyd in 2020, civil rights advocates across the country have called for police reform.
Around the same time, news broke of the officer-involved killings of Elijah McClain and Daniel Prude, both Black men experiencing symptoms of a mental health episode. That prompted demands for more officer training, particularly for interacting with people in crisis.
And local data shows that officers respond regularly to survivors of domestic violence – a population especially prone to post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a slew of medical studies.
“There needs to be basic communication, and recognition skills on the officers,” Congdon said. “And if they don’t have it already, well then, the grant funding’s out there.”
Congdon described her own PTSD – the result, she said, of surviving domestic violence and sexual assault.
“At that point, anybody could come through my door and shoot me, is how I feel,” she said. “And that’s how many people with complex post-traumatic stress disorder feel.”
A commonality
Police reports involving domestic violence are not a rarity in Santa Cruz County.
Within the past month, local law enforcement has responded to at least 32 calls concerning domestic violence or violated protective orders, according to dispatch call logs from the NPD and County Sheriff’s Office.
On Aug. 25, a caller contacted NPD and reported a domestic disturbance two houses down, adding that a man was possibly hitting a woman. On Aug. 26, NPD received a call from a woman “possibly fighting or getting assaulted.” The caller told dispatchers she had a black eye.
On Sept. 2, a caller told NPD dispatchers that her husband had attempted to strangle her before leaving in a car headed toward Mexico. On Sept. 6, another woman asked to meet with NPD regarding a domestic violence incident with her husband that had occurred the night before.
On Sept. 15, a man called the Sheriff’s Office, reporting that his ex-fiance was threatening to shoot him.
On Aug. 28 and again on Aug. 30, callers contacted the NPD to report orders of protection that had been violated. On Sept. 6, another caller reported that her ex-boyfriend violated an order of protection. On Sept. 8, a caller contacted NPD reporting harassment from an ex-boyfriend and told dispatchers she wanted to file an order of protection.
Responding to domestic violence disturbances, Mesta said, can be complicated.
“There’s stuff that we can’t do,” he said. “You’re arguing, is it really illegal? What couple doesn’t have an argument?”
“If we do see a criminal incident,” he added, “we do enforce it to the full extent.”
When an order of protection is violated, Mesta said, there is a protocol.
“We do an investigation,” he explained. “We try and get the evidence that a court order was violated.”
Then, he said, a potential criminal charge follows.
Congdon said the day after her son spoke at the Sept. 13 City Council meeting, a county detective showed up at their home to gather evidence. Now, the family is waiting to hear if their abuser will be charged for violating the protective order.
Robert Congdon, who married Natalyia Congdon last year, told the NI he observes the daily effects of post-traumatic stress disorder on his wife and her son, Niemann. When they take a walk, he said, little things, like a nearby person or a car driving by, frighten them.
And providing more education to officers – along with more resources for violent crime survivors – is something Robert Congdon said he hopes to see.
“There’s a need for so much more to help people process through things,” he said. “So that they can feel safe. And so that they can sleep at night.”