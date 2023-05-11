In the final hours of a soon-to-expire migration policy known as Title 42, federal and local authorities warned of a potential increase in the number of asylum-seekers attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.
“I firmly believe the option of a federal emergency declaration should be explored,” Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado said in a statement issued Wednesday night.
“For more than a year, I have urged the (Biden Administration) to prepare for the anticipated surge of migrant crossings when Title 42 ends,” Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said in a statement last week.
Enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Title 42 has directed immigration officials to immediately expel individuals who cross the border without documentation, even those requesting asylum. It was set to expire on Thursday evening at 8:59 p.m. Arizona time, after the NI’s press deadline.
In the hours ahead of the change, there was plenty of asylum-related activity in Ambos Nogales – people lining up at the port of entry for their scheduled asylum appointments, family groups crossing through a gap in the border fence west of the city in hopes of making an asylum claim. But it appeared to be a continuation of existing movement; at least for the moment, there were no visible signs of either an active or pending “surge.”
Meanwhile, there was plenty of bustle in the world of politics, with the Biden Administration rolling out new regulations to replace Title 42, and politicians leveling criticism and trading recriminations over the seemingly chaotic government response.
Signs of the complex and often-changing immigration system were clearly visible Thursday in Nogales, Sonora, just south of the Dennis Deconcini Port of Entry. Several buses, owned by Mexico’s institute of immigration enforcement, were parked nearby. They sat empty, and it wasn’t clear how they might be used. A migrant father who’d just spoken with Mexican immigration officials wandered the Plaza Pesqueira with his young son, wondering aloud what he’d do next after unsuccessfully attempting to enter the United States.
Queued up
Regular pedestrian traffic – shoppers, travelers – waited in line at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry Thursday morning.
And nearby, a short line of migrants stood and sat along the SENTRI Trusted Traveler pedestrian lane. Some clutched manila folders and rolling suitcases. Others stared at their phones. Sitting atop the tiled floor, one of them, a young girl with pigtails, played quietly with a blue stuffed cow.
The migrants told the NI they’d successfully scheduled appointments with U.S. immigration officials through CBP One – a mobile app that the federal government has pushed as the main mode of entry for migrants fleeing imminent danger in their home countries.
The app, however, has been in place for several months, with Nogales serving as the only site offering appointments along the Arizona-Sonora border. Thursday’s line for appointments appeared to have nothing to do with a “surge,” though coils of concertina wire nearby served as a reminder that U.S. Customs and Border Protection was prepped for potential issues.
Asked how he felt waiting for his asylum appointment to begin, one of the migrants, a Haitian man named Jemson who didn’t wish to provide his last name, grinned.
“Happy,” he said.
Jemson noted that the app, for him and his friends, had been user-friendly: By the time they made their appointment, CBP One had become available in Haitian Creole, his native language. When it first rolled out, the app had only been available in two languages: Spanish and English.
Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continued to discuss the app as a major step in the Biden Administration’s asylum policy. Currently, Mayorkas said, the app admits appointments for about 740 people a day across the country. In the future, the administration reportedly hopes to expand that capacity to 1,000 daily.
The majority of individuals admitted to the asylum-seeking appointments, he added, have been Haitian – people like Jemson.
Still, for others who hadn’t managed to schedule an asylum interview, confusion remained in the last moments of Title 42 – particularly as the Biden Administration moves to further restrict the asylum-seeking process by implementing an older policy known as Title 8 in place of Title 42.
“If anyone arrives at our southern border after midnight tonight, they will be presumed ineligible for asylum,” Mayorkas said in a statement Thursday, adding that those asylum-seekers could face criminal charges and years-long reentry bans.
That shift in policy has drawn strong outcry from migrant advocacy groups like the Ambos Nogales-based Kino Border Initiative, who argue that the Title 8 enforcement will be equally harmful to migrants fleeing danger and persecution.
“Just as the needless and cruel Title 42 border closure is finally lapsing, the Biden Administration is replacing it with this new rule that is equally cruel and illegal in many ways,” KBI said in a statement Wednesday.
Crossings continue
At the Mariposa Slab, a spot approximately 1.5 miles west of Nogales, large groups of asylum-seeking migrants have been crossing through a gap in the unfinished border wall since last fall. As of Thursday, the gap remained open.
Construction crews arrived in the area earlier this spring to patch up unfinished work on the wall project that had been abruptly halted when Biden took office in January 2021. But early Thursday afternoon, the only visible work at the site involved a few pieces of machinery improving the road along the wall just west of the slab.
Meanwhile, asylum-seekers continued to cross through the opening in the border barrier.
When an NI reporter arrived at the spot at around 1:30 p.m., a group of 18 people – mostly family units, some including small children – sat under the shade of a tree just north of the border fence. They said they had walked all night from Nogales, Sonora to cross the border after starting their journeys in various parts of Mexico, Guatemala and Peru.
Then, another family appeared on the Mexican side of the fence – a man, woman and two young small children. They made their way past the unfinished barrier and joined the others under the tree. Almost immediately, a group of nine more people – men, women and children who said they were from Guatemala – crossed as well.
None of the migrants seemed to have heard of Title 42, or knew that a change in U.S. border policy was pending. Instead, they cited the usual reasons – fear of violence, fear for their children – for leaving their homelands to seek asylum in the United States.
A few minutes later, a Border Patrol agent pulled up in a van, asked a few questions, handed out bottles of water and prepared to take them away – though it wasn’t clear where.
Transported north
In the Crossroads Mission last week in Nogales, Ariz., the NI spoke with three Venezuelan migrants who’d been admitted into the United States as they await their asylum-seeking court proceedings.
Still, it’s a rarity for asylum-seekers to be situated or visibly present in Nogales for any significant period of time.
If they’re processed into the country through the Nogales port, they generally head to Tucson through the work of regional NGOs, Crossroads Mission Director of Operations Jason Gonzalez told the NI. From there, they move on to other cities, even farther away from the border.
In addition, local officials are collaborating with Pima County, along with Tucson non-profit Casa Alitas, to facilitate the travel and assistance, according to Sobeira Castro, Santa Cruz County’s emergency management director.
Nogales, however, appears to display a different outcome than that of some other border communities. For months in El Paso, Texas, migrants have been released into the significantly larger city, often facing difficulty finding shelter, according to Texas-based media accounts. In late April, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency.
And south of the California-Mexico border in Tijuana, migrants have assembled makeshift camps as they attempt to seek asylum.
Statewide, efforts to stem a surge in Arizona have been discussed. Issuing a statement last week, Gov. Katie Hobbs proposed a five-point plan that, among other things, would involve partnering with NGOs, and coordinating transportation with federal officials for the asylum-seekers who are processed into the country.