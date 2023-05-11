In the final hours of a soon-to-expire migration policy known as Title 42, federal and local authorities warned of a potential increase in the number of asylum-seekers attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I firmly believe the option of a federal emergency declaration should be explored,” Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado said in a statement issued Wednesday night.

Port aerial

The Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry on Thursday, May 11 – hours before the anticipated expiration of Title 42, a federal policy that's restricted millions of attempted migrant crossings.
concertina wire

On Wednesday, coils of concertina wire sat beside the Deconcini Port of Entry vehicle lanes.
Mariposa Slab

A group of asylum-seeking migrants from Mexico, Guatemala and Peru wait to be picked up by the Border Patrol after crossing through a gap in the border fence west of Nogales on Wednesday.
Migrants

Asylum-seekers released in Nogales, Ariz. are being processed at this downtown office before boarding buses for Tucson.


