The Tres Bellotas Ranch that Lowell Robinson and his family operates, seen here in November 2019, includes a parcel of private property surrounded by federal grazing land. It runs along roughly seven miles of the U.S.-Mexico border in a remote area of far Western Santa Cruz County.

 File photo by Nick Phillips

The state’s initial case against Lowell Robinson involved the types of charges that could put a person behind bars for years: two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon.

What’s more, all five counts had “dangerous nature” allegations attached, which could have been used to increase their potential prison sentences.

Wall

This west-looking photo was taken in January 2021 from the Pajarita Wilderness Area, approximately four-and-a-half months after Lowell Robinson's arrest. It shows the new border wall and improved access road that had been constructed in Western Santa Cruz County and Eastern Pima County during the preceding months. Robinson's Tres Bellotas ranch is located in the area seen here.


