Despite the anticipated end of a controversial U.S. immigration policy, no long lines of asylum seekers gathered at the entrance to the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Sonora on Wednesday morning. Holiday shoppers and travelers – rather than migrants – drifted through the area, waiting to cross into the United States.
In fact, the emergency public health order known as Title 42 remained in effect following a last-minute request from the Biden Administration. But with the fate of the order still up in the air, uncertainty endured for law enforcement officials, humanitarian groups, and, most of all, migrants who describe unbearable levels of persecution in their homelands.
“Did they end it? Did they not end it?” asked Jonathan Yoel Sulbaran, who fled his home country of Venezuela earlier this year and stood beneath the shade Wednesday in Nogales, Sonora.
Title 42 directs U.S. immigration officials to immediately expel migrants who enter the country without legal documentation. The policy bars many asylum seekers from entering the United States, leading to more than 2.4 million expulsions since March 2020, according to federal data.
Sulbaran was one of them. Last week, the 44-year-old said, he crossed the U.S. border, only to be detained and expelled to Mexico.
On Dec. 21 – Wednesday – the policy was set to end after a federal district judge ruled it unlawful.
That didn’t happen. After U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts put a temporary hold on Title 42’s termination at the behest of a coalition of Republican-led states, the Biden Administration asked that the measure be lifted on Dec. 27. That request was granted, though the court has not yet ruled on the legality of continuing the policy after that.
Meanwhile, thousands of asylum seekers – people like Sulbaran – wait in a state of limbo, and authorities and migrant advocates in U.S.-Mexico border cities are left confused as to what will happen next.
One CBP officer at the DeConcini port directed a group of asylum seekers to the U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Sonora, telling them they could find resources there. Meanwhile, Mexican federal police handed out sandwiches and water to migrants nearby, seemingly unsure of what would happen if the individuals were to ask for asylum at the port.
The policy’s ebb and flow has been so constant that the Kino Border Initiative and the Florence Project – two local migrant advocacy groups – held a town hall session at KBI’s center in Nogales, Sonora on Wednesday, explaining to hundreds of migrants that Title 42, indeed, would remain in place for now.
“We answered many questions,” The Florence Project said in a statement, adding that they’d led migrants through a trauma-informed exercise to cope with the news and uncertainty.
Expulsions ongoing
Standing within 100 feet of the United States Wednesday, Sulbaran counted on his fingers, ticking off the list of countries he’d traveled through since leaving his homeland of Venezuela.
Colombia. Panama. Costa Rica. Nicaragua. Honduras. Guatemala. And finally, Mexico.
His journey was halted at the U.S.-Mexico border late last week.
“The cold was below zero,” recalled Yusmery Tineo, sitting nearby with Alba Vergel. Both women had also fled Venezuela, and tried crossing into the United States in the same group as Sulbaran.
The three, along with several hundred migrants, walked through a gap in the fence near Mexicali, Baja California and Calexico, Calif., hoping to request asylum. But instead, they told the NI, they were detained by U.S. authorities without an opportunity to make their case. They were expelled two days later, released in Nogales, Sonora – more than 300 miles away from Mexicali, where they’d crossed.
The three migrants said they had not been told where they were going.
Unlike deportation, expulsion does not involve an immigration hearing or trial. The immediate process of transporting migrants back into Mexico without their day in court is a distinctive trait of Title 42 – one that has prompted criticism among legal and human rights experts.
That was a blow for the migrants as they were processed in the U.S., Tineo said.
“They didn’t ask us why we left our country, why we came through the jungle,” Tineo said.
Bundled in a jacket donated by a local shelter, Tineo described the conditions she’d faced in Venezuela’s capital of Caracas. A chemist who describes a love for science and mathematics, she studied at the Central University of Venezuela. She now has two degrees, she told the NI.
But due to her political views, she said, she faced discrimination. Finding work became impossible.
She also described debilitating economic conditions.
“No vale nada,” Tineo said of the Bolivar, Venezuela’s national currency: It’s worth nothing.
Food – ham, milk, chicken – is a luxury, she added.
So, in September, she decided to leave, at one point crossing the Darién Gap, a dense and notoriously dangerous jungle area that spreads through Panama. Amid the disease and poisonous species of the jungle, she said, she lost toes.
Tineo would attempt another asylum request on Wednesday – and despite her story, she would be turned away a second time.
Another try
That afternoon, Tineo and Vergel waited in a long pedestrian line at the DeConcini Port of Entry. Both clutched manila folders in their hands – proof, they said, of persecution in their homeland.
Waiting, they stood among the dozens of travelers and shoppers.
Once they stood face-to-face with CBP officers, both women began to explain their circumstances, offering their folders of documents.
The CBP officers reiterated what had unfolded several hours before: Title 42 was still in place. One officer remarked that he did not know when it would end.
The definitive end date, as of Thursday afternoon, remained unclear, aside from the Biden Administration’s requested date of Dec. 27.
CBP did not directly respond to questions from NI as to how processing would change specifically for Venezuelans if Title 42 is lifted.
After their second asylum attempt was rejected, Tineo and Vergel walked out of the customs facility and further south into Mexico.
Vergel, a mother who is almost 70 years old, marveled aloud at how far she was from her home country. Her son, she told the NI earlier that day, lives in New York and sends her photos of the city. She hoped to join him, she said.
“God needs to listen to me,” she added softly.