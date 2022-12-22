port calm 2

The Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry was busy Wednesday morning with shoppers and commuters waiting to cross into the United States. Large groups of asylum seekers were not present, though for migrants in Nogales, Sonora, confusion remained over the uncertain fate of Title 42, a controversial U.S. immigration policy.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Despite the anticipated end of a controversial U.S. immigration policy, no long lines of asylum seekers gathered at the entrance to the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Sonora on Wednesday morning. Holiday shoppers and travelers – rather than migrants – drifted through the area, waiting to cross into the United States.

In fact, the emergency public health order known as Title 42 remained in effect following a last-minute request from the Biden Administration. But with the fate of the order still up in the air, uncertainty endured for law enforcement officials, humanitarian groups, and, most of all, migrants who describe unbearable levels of persecution in their homelands.

Border Patrol agents process a group of asylum seekers from Mexico on Tuesday near the Mariposa Slab – an area west of Nogales where a large gap exists in the border fence. Asylum seekers, especially families, have been crossing here of late and turning themselves in to U.S. authorities as the continuing enforcement of Title 42 makes it harder to get a foot onto U.S. soil at the ports of entry.


