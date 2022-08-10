A fisherman shows off a 32.8-pound flathead catfish.he caught at Patagonia Lake in June 2018. State authorities are now advising the public to limit their consumption of the fish species caught at the lake.
State authorities have issued a consumption advisory for flathead catfish caught at Patagonia Lake after recent analyses of fish tissue indicated elevated levels of mercury.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, which issued Wednesday's advisory in conjunction with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said it recommends that adults limit consumption of flathead catfish from Patagonia Lake to 2.5 ounces per week. Children 12 and younger should consume no more than 2 ounces per month. Both amounts refer to the uncooked weight of the fish.
"The public health recommendations in this advisory are based on frequent and long-term consumption of fish, not infrequent or occasional fish meals," ADEQ said in a news release.
The agency also noted that Patagonia Lake is home to two other fish species – the redear sunfish and bluegill – that are considered "green light" fish. These are species that ADEQ has tested and determined to be safe for consumption without limits, per standard dietary guidelines.
In addition, other recreational activities at the lake are not affected by the flathead catfish advisory, ADEQ said.
"Generally, contaminant levels found in water are significantly lower than those found in fish tissue," the agency said, adding that fish can accumulate elevated levels of mercury when larger fish consume smaller fish and insects.
ADEQ noted that mercury in the environment can come from various sources and, depending on the exposure, cause health problems such as damage to the central nervous system. Infants and pregnant or nursing mothers are considered most at risk to possible health effects
The flathead catfish is native to the lower Great Lakes and Mississippi River Basin, and was introduced in Arizona in 1940s. The fish can grow to a length of 12 to 52 inches and weigh between one and 65 pounds. Flathead catfish can live 20 years or longer.
Anglers have hauled in a number of large flathead catfish in recent years from Patagonia Lake. A Tucson man caught a 56-pound specimen there in 2014, and a fish weighing more than 40 pounds was caught in 2017. The next year, a man reeled in a 32.8-pound flathead catfish after fishing all night on a Saturday into Sunday.