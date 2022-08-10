Flathead catfish
State authorities have issued a consumption advisory for flathead catfish caught at Patagonia Lake after recent analyses of fish tissue indicated elevated levels of mercury.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, which issued Wednesday's advisory in conjunction with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said it recommends that adults limit consumption of flathead catfish from Patagonia Lake to 2.5 ounces per week. Children 12 and younger should consume no more than 2 ounces per month. Both amounts refer to the uncooked weight of the fish.

A fisherman shows off a 32.8-pound flathead catfish.he caught at Patagonia Lake in June 2018. State authorities are now advising the public to limit their consumption of the fish species caught at the lake.


