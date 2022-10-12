Seen here in June, sections of unused pipeline sit next to a bypass line that carried sewage north to the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant in Rio Rico while crews worked to rehabilitate the northernmost section of the line known as the International Outfall Interceptor.
A company currently working to shore up part of a leaky cross-border sewage pipe in Santa Cruz County has been awarded a contract to fix the entire line.
The U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) announced this week that it had awarded a contract to Missouri-based SAK Construction to complete the final two phases of the five-phase project that began in January.
The project involves repairing the so-called International Outfall Interceptor (IOI) by inserting a resin-coated felt liner into the pipeline and curing it in place with hot water. The 9.9-mile-long IOI carries approximately 12 million gallons of wastewater each day from Nogales, Sonora and Nogales, Ariz. to a treatment plant in Rio Rico.
SAK was previously awarded a contract for $13.8 million to complete Phases 1-3 of the overhaul. The contract announced Tuesday will pay the company $15.3 million to execute Phases 4 and 5 as well.
SAK recently completed Phase 1, which involved using the cured-in-place process to rehabilitate a 1.6-mile, 17-manhole segment of the IOI nearest the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant in Rio Rico. Work on Phase 3 – a 2.1-mile stretch of pipeline through the northern half of Nogales – is next on the list, followed by Phase 2 – the first 2.1 miles of the IOI, from the U.S.-Mexico border north through downtown and central Nogales.
Phases 2 and 3 are scheduled to be completed in Fall 2023, the USIBWC said.
The new contract for Phases 4 and 5 covers a length of 3.4 miles of the pipeline in its middle segments from West Produce Way in Nogales to the intersection of Old Tucson and South River road. Phases 4 and 5 also include rehabilitation of 36 manholes.
The entire project is scheduled to be completed by Fall 2024, the USIBWC said.
“We’re making very good progress on this pipeline project. The risk of a wastewater spill has already been reduced with the work that’s been completed to date. We’re working expeditiously with our contractor to complete the rest of the project,” USIBWC Commissioner Maria-Elena Giner said in a news release.
The USIBWC will provide a public briefing on the project during a webinar meeting of its Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. Click here for details.
The IOI dates to the 1950s. Since then, the passage of time and an increasing volume of wastewater have taken their toll on the pipeline. In late July 2017, the IOI ruptured north of city limits, sending more than 600,000 gallons per day of raw sewage into Potrero Creek.
However, it took a settlement in an eight-year-long legal battle before nearly $38.8 million – most of it federal funds – was earmarked for upgrades and protective measures.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) sued the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) in 2012, alleging Clean Water Act violations resulting from the leak-prone sewer line. After a settlement was reached in 2020, SAK Construction was awarded the contract for the first three phases in mid-2021, and ground was broken in late January 2022.
In addition to $34.2 million appropriated by Congress for the IOI project, Giner said previously, ADEQ contributed a financial package that includes funds from the state, the Mexican Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, and the Freeport McMoRan Foundation. The North American Development Bank and Environmental Protection Agency reportedly contributed to some of the project’s “laterals.”