IOI repair

Seen here in June, sections of unused pipeline sit next to a bypass line that carried sewage north to the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant in Rio Rico while crews worked to rehabilitate the northernmost section of the line known as the International Outfall Interceptor. 

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

A company currently working to shore up part of a leaky cross-border sewage pipe in Santa Cruz County has been awarded a contract to fix the entire line.

The U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) announced this week that it had awarded a contract to Missouri-based SAK Construction to complete the final two phases of the five-phase project that began in January.



