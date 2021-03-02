A contractor working on recent border wall construction projects in Santa Cruz County has used more than 3.2 million gallons of water from the City of Nogales since late last year, according to data provided by the city administration.
Still, officials said the usage is a drop in the bucket compared to overall demands on the municipal system, even during a period of extreme drought. And they said that providing the water was a business decision only, and they didn’t even know if it was being used for the border wall work.
For the past few months, water tankers have been filling up at two hydrants in the Meadow Hills and Kino Springs areas – on the west and east sides of the city’s water system, respectively – and transporting the water toward the border.
And while those two accounts did not specify that the water was intended for construction of the border wall, they were created under the auspices of Scottsdale-based Rummel Construction, a contractor that has been operating heavy equipment at the staging sites along the border in eastern and western Santa Cruz County.
“Again, I don’t know if this water was used to construct anything at the border. All I know is that the company Rummel Construction is the one who is basically using that water,” Robert Thompson, the acting city manager, told the NI on Thursday.
Rummel is a subcontractor on the local border wall projects, which began last summer in National Forest areas west of Nogales, and around the New Year in an area between Kino Springs and the Patagonia Mountains. The main contractor is North Dakota-based Fisher Sand and Gravel, which managed to plow access and build a border barrier west of Nogales, and begin clearing a path for a wall east of the city, before new President Joe Biden put the projects on a 60-day “pause” starting Jan. 20.
Since the pause went into effect, crews have been prohibited from building or prepping for new sections of border wall, though they are allowed to perform certain other activities, such as filling in open trenches and erosion control.
According to information provided by Thompson, Rummel Construction opened the Meadow Hills account on Nov. 20 and had consumed just less than 2.18 million gallons of water as of Feb. 16. The total amount billed for that usage was just under $10,830.
The account for the hydrant in Kino Springs was opened a month later, on Dec. 23, and had used a little over a million gallons of water by the time the account was closed on Feb. 8. That account had been billed nearly $4,990.
The account for the hydrant in Meadow Hills remained open as of Thursday evening, Thompson said, adding that the most recent meter reading for that account had not been conducted yet, but the previous bills had already been paid.
Rummel has also done work in the Patagonia area for the mining company South32, but South32 has its own water supply and is not currently engaged in any major construction-related projects.
In perspective
City Public Works Director Alejandro Barcenas said the water being extracted from Meadow Hills likely came from wells in the same area, whereas the hydrant in Kino Springs was fed by the Santa Cruz River.
Barcenas said he believes that water conservation is a reason for concern, given Arizona’s longstanding drought and particularly dry weather over the past year. He said that Meadow Hills had a healthy storage of underground water that could hold the city for several years without being replenished, though he emphasized the importance of not wasting that water.
In any case, he said that the amount used by Rummel Construction so far was not especially alarming since it wasn’t too great in volume and served a beneficial environmental purpose on the project – mitigating dust.
“The whole city uses maybe four million gallons of water a day, so if they used one million gallons in months, it’s not a big concern,” Barcenas said in reference to the Kino Springs account, adding: “If they’re using that in a construction and it reduces pollution like dust, then we’re OK.”
He added that the mayor and city council have the authority to decline such contracts, but the contractors could have still obtained access to local water resources by soliciting state permits for building or using existing wells.
“We’re concerned about trying to not waste the water, but at the same time, we cannot stop the use of the water,” Barcenas said.
Ben Lomeli, president of the Friends of the Santa Cruz River, said he agreed with Barcenas that the water consumption related to the border wall construction was a relatively small quantity compared to the city’s daily consumption.
But he still believed it was a big enough reason to be concerned.
“Anything that gets used for potable water supply or border wall consumption is water that is no longer in the river,” he said, adding that some of it might find it’s way back to the Santa Cruz River, though in a smaller volume.
“We have to keep things in perspective. Every drop counts. It’s a scarce resource that’s getting scarcer,” he said.
Reached for comment last week, Mayor Arturo Garino said he wasn’t aware of the city’s water contracts related to the border wall construction. But the mayor, who has spoken out about another aspect of local border wall-related construction – the government’s decision to hang rows of concertina wire on the barrier – said he didn’t have any immediate conservation-related concerns in mind.
“I haven’t gotten a report from my water department in regards to any drought or anything that has to do with our water system,” Garino said, adding that the contracts also brought in enterprise funds.
“We’re in the business of selling water, so why would I oppose that?” he said.