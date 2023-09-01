A Rio Rico man serving a life sentence followed by nearly 70 more years has asked the Arizona Supreme Court to overturn his eight convictions involving child sexual abuse based on comments made by the trial judge in open court.
Ruben Bolivar, now 61, was first charged in 2016 with committing multiple acts of sexual misconduct with a minor from 2006 to 2015. After several delays, Bolivar’s trial began in January 2018 with Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink presiding over the case.
The trial was put on hold on the second day when authorities learned the victim’s mother and the woman’s boyfriend had been violently attacked inside her home in Nogales, Sonora. The attackers purportedly warned the woman and her daughter to stay away from the Santa Cruz County courthouse.
The attack occurred on the morning of Jan. 17, 2018, the day the jury was scheduled to begin hearing evidence. At the time, Fink sent Bolivar back to jail without bond, arguing he must have been involved in orchestrating the attack to intimidate the victim and her family.
Bolivar contends he was denied due process of law based on comments Fink made about Bolivar’s possible involvement in the attack. However, Bolivar’s efforts to be granted a new trial have been twice rebuffed by the Arizona Court of Appeals.
Now, Bolivar, who hired a new lawyer, has asked the Arizona Supreme Court to get involved. He argues Fink’s comments showed a level of bias that interfered with Bolivar’s right to a fair trial.
As previously reported by NI, the girl revealed the ongoing abuse to a family member in 2015, after which a police report was filed. The girl testified at the trial but Bolivar opted to not take the stand in his own defense.
Jurors took less than two hours to return their verdicts, finding Bolivar guilty on eight of nine counts. The convictions involved roughly 10 years of sexual abuse endured by the girl, starting when she was in preschool.
Fink imposed a sentence in March 2018, ordering Bolivar to spend life in prison along with another 68.5 years. The judge drew attention for one of his comments during sentencing.
“Any judge will tell you that the part that they like least about being a judge is imposing a sentence,” Fink said at the time. “I don’t have that problem with this case.”
But it was a comment Fink made during the trial about the attack on the victim’s mother that Bolivar contends violated his right to have an impartial judge preside over the case.
According to the petition for review, Fink’s comments showed the judge and prosecutor considered Bolivar a likely suspect in the attack. Fink revoked Bolivar’s pretrial release and had him booked back into jail for the duration of the trial.
Neither Fink nor the court of appeals have found any grounds for overturning the jury’s verdicts. So on June 29, Bolivar’s new attorney Robert A. Kerry turned to the Arizona Supreme Court.
According to the petition, Fink should have recused himself from presiding over the rest of the trial after making what Kerry called “public and prejudicial statements” about Bolivar in open court.
“What occurred in this case cannot help but to impair public confidence in the judicial system and this Court is respectfully urged to find that the trial court should not have proceeded to try the case after making the derogatory statements about Mr. Bolivar it did in open court,” Kerry argued.
The petition also points to media coverage of Fink’s decision to order Bolivar into custody during the trial.
“Aggravating the situation, the press was present when the court ordered Mr. Bolivar to be arrested in open court and his picture being handcuffed was published on the front page of the local newspaper with a caption that the court found Mr. Bolivar responsible for the attacks,” Kerry argues.
The Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office have not filed a response to Bolivar’s petition. A response is only necessary if one or more of the supreme court justices want to hear the prosecution’s arguments before deciding whether to consider Bolivar’s claim.
Bolivar is currently housed at the Arizona State Prison Complex – Eyman in Florence. Public records show prison officials initially classified him as a maximum custody risk, but in the last five years, Bolivar’s custody risk has dropped two levels, to medium.