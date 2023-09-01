Bolivar (copy)

Convicted child molester Ruben Bolivar seeks a new trial, alleging that an impartial judge violated his right to a fair trial.

A Rio Rico man serving a life sentence followed by nearly 70 more years has asked the Arizona Supreme Court to overturn his eight convictions involving child sexual abuse based on comments made by the trial judge in open court.

Ruben Bolivar, now 61, was first charged in 2016 with committing multiple acts of sexual misconduct with a minor from 2006 to 2015. After several delays, Bolivar’s trial began in January 2018 with Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink presiding over the case.



