A Rio Rico man who was convicted of child molestation is now requesting a mental health examination as he awaits sentencing, according to court documents.
Earlier this summer, a jury delivered a guilty verdict for Cristobal Bolaños at Santa Cruz County Superior Court. It came after hours of testimony from Bolaños, a Sheriff’s Office detective, the victim’s mother and the victim herself – a 10-year-old girl.
Court documents show Bolaños was admitted to the county jail on June 15, the day of his guilty verdict.
Initially, Bolaños was scheduled to be sentenced on July 31.
However, court records show that at some point, the defense requested a diagnostic evaluation and mental health examination. In a motion filed July 13, Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink granted the request for both exams to be conducted by a Tucson-based forensic psychologist.
Then, on July 31 – the day of his sentencing – Bolaños was granted a 60-day continuance, as he was still waiting to receive an evaluation, according to a minute entry.
Under Arizona law, a judge can consider a diagnostic report on an individual’s mental health as a factor in the sentencing process. In some cases, the diagnosis of a psychiatric disorder can allow an individual to serve their term in a civil commitment facility, rather than in prison.
Bolaños’ charge amounts to a Class 2 felony, which can range from a three-year to 12.5-year sentence, depending on mitigating and aggravating factors along with other circumstances.
Court documents did not disclose the reasoning behind Bolaños’ request. During the June criminal trial, Bolaños’ attorney, George Damon, did not appear to cite his client’s mental state as a central argument for his defense. Instead, throughout the trial, Damon questioned the credibility of several witnesses, encouraging jurors to avoid a rush to judgment of his client.
Bolaños’ sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 25.
The case
Bolaños, a 49-year-old long-haul truck driver, was arrested after a 9-year-old girl said he’d touched her inappropriately. The girl, who’d turned 10 by the time of the criminal trial, told jurors the man had approached, kissed her, and touched her inappropriately before walking to a nearby bathroom and motioning for the child to follow him.
She refused to do so, she told jurors earlier this summer, adding that she’d been scared.
The young girl also testified that Bolaños had given her money in the past, which she recalled using to buy a toy.
The child’s mother, who hadn’t been present at the time of the assault, also testified on the stand, describing patterns of fear, insecurity, frustration and sadness in the young girl after she was assaulted.
“It’s not complicated,” County Prosecutor Matthew Cannon had announced during his opening statement, imploring jurors to carefully consider the testimonies at hand.
Damon, Bolaños’ attorney, requested that the charge against his client be dismissed altogether, asserting that the child’s testimony had not been sufficient to prove his client’s guilt. Fink, however, denied that motion, ruling that the girl’s testimony was sufficient by itself, and that her mother’s observations of the child’s emotional state provided additional evidence.
Other issues arose during the days-long trial in June, including the timeline of Bolaños’ arrest. The girl’s mother reported the sexual abuse to law enforcement on April 13, 2022 – the day after it happened. The Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact Bolaños after the report, but did not arrest the man until nearly two months later.
At one point, the detective handling the case was questioned by both the defense and prosecution as to why she’d waited so long to bring Bolaños into custody.
“Why didn’t you obtain an arrest warrant?” Cannon asked Patrol Sgt. Lluvia Garcia during the criminal trial.
“Well, I didn’t want to jump into conclusions,” Garcia had responded at the time. “I wanted to get Mr. Bolaños’ side of the story.”
On June 15, after hours of deliberation, the jury emerged from closed doors to deliver Bolaños’ guilty verdict.