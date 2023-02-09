Border wall gap

A view into Mariposa Canyon at the spot where it crosses the border with Mexico. Phot was taken Sept. 1, 2022.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

The Coronado National Forest is planning a watershed restoration and erosion control project for the Mariposa Canyon watershed west of Nogales, and the public is invited to comment on the plan.

Mariposa Canyon runs northeast from the U.S.-Mexico border, starting approximately one mile west of the Mariposa Port of Entry and eventually entering the city in the area of La Quinta and Mariposa roads. The proposed project area covers 1,164 acres of the canyon in the Coronado National Forest, outside city limits.

Zuni bowl

The proposal calls for the construction of erosion control structures like the "Zuni bowl" seen here.


