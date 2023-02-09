The Coronado National Forest is planning a watershed restoration and erosion control project for the Mariposa Canyon watershed west of Nogales, and the public is invited to comment on the plan.
Mariposa Canyon runs northeast from the U.S.-Mexico border, starting approximately one mile west of the Mariposa Port of Entry and eventually entering the city in the area of La Quinta and Mariposa roads. The proposed project area covers 1,164 acres of the canyon in the Coronado National Forest, outside city limits.
“The project area is the first canyon west of the city of Nogales and is highly disturbed due to construction of various border barriers through the years,” according to a project outline posted to the Forest Service website and signed by Marlon Avantyr, head of the Coronado National Forest’s Nogales Ranger District.
“At this time there are two bollard-style barriers at the southern edge of the project area, one constructed in 2011 and another constructed in 2020,” the document continues. “While some erosion control structures exist adjacent to the barriers, they only protect the integrity of the barriers and the road alongside the barriers.”
The CNF plan calls for installing erosion control structures made of local materials – rock and wood – to slow water flow. Those materials could potentially be brought in from outside areas, though the project outline notes that “due to the recent work on the border barrier, there is a large supply of unused rock for this work in the area.”
The structures would include “media lunas,” one-rock dams and Zuni bowls in side drainages. Some would include an approximately 15-inch section of steel rebar, with approximately six inches protruding above the surface.
Gabions and baffles could potentially be placed in the canyon’s main channel, “especially towards the southern end of the project area.”
Construction would be done by hand, except in the case of gabions and baffles, which would require the use of an excavator.
“Implementing erosion control measures appropriately across the watersheds of the project area will help to reduce sedimentation and erosion, while increasing infiltration and herbaceous plant production,” the project outline says.
“In time, these actions will allow a greater amount of the precipitation that is received to contribute a more sustained and constant source of water to the riparian areas that are fed from these watersheds and bolster the resiliency of these riparian areas during times of drought.”