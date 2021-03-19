Another 2,800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 100 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are destined for Santa Cruz County next week, County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell told the NI on Thursday. Nearly all of the Moderna vaccines will be used for first doses.
The numbers are roughly in line with allocations that the county had received in recent weeks.
Terrell said the county is still working on vaccinating people in the 65-74 age group, and he didn’t know when it would start making appointments for anyone 55 and older. The county is currently calling adults of all ages who qualify for the shots as essential workers.
In Pima County and at state vaccine distribution sites in Tucson and Phoenix, anyone 55 or older can receive the vaccine.
Terrell added that state authorities say the county could start seeing “significant” increases in vaccine allocations beginning “somewhere in the next few weeks” as pharmaceutical manufacturers ramp up vaccine production.
On Thursday, the County Emergency Management Department sent an email saying that the county might not have enough staff to handle increased vaccine allotments and seeking volunteer help. Some volunteers are already assisting at the county’s primary vaccination location, the City of Nogales Recreation Center on Hohokam Drive.
In Santa Cruz County, 13,003 people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Of those, 8,757 were “fully vaccinated against COVID-19” – that could mean two doses of the Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson.
Statistics posted Thursday by the County Health Services Department showed a total of 7,664 cases of COVID-19, with 538 hospitalizations and 171 deaths. That marked a weekly increase of 25 cases, five hospitalizations and one death.