A shipment of 500 additional COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Santa Cruz County on Monday, bringing the total received here to 600.
County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell said the new vaccine doses went to Mariposa Community Health Center, which plans to use them to continue vaccinating people in the 1A priority category. That includes healthcare workers, emergency medical service providers, and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
The first shipment of 100 vaccines, which arrived Monday, Dec. 21, also went to people classified 1A. Terrell said 60 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, Dec. 22, with 20 more doses administered on each of the following two days.
“Mariposa is distributing those evenly. They’re reaching out to Holy Cross (Hospital), they reached out to all the doctor’s offices. They’ve vaccinated throughout – they didn’t just vaccinate 100 of their personnel,” Terrell said.
Now with a fresh batch of 500 vaccines, the health center is reaching out to additional 1A individuals to schedule them for inoculation, Terrell said.
The first box of 100 vaccines was part of an expected shipment of 1,000 doses of the vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical company Moderna. The 500 doses that arrived Monday were not part of the missing segment of that allotment – they were a second, distinct allotment, Terrell said.
That means the county is still due another 900 doses from last week.
“I’m working with the state on that,” Terrell said, adding that it still wasn’t clear what had happened to the missing doses.
But he said the state confirmed last Thursday that they had the necessary documentation to complete the order.
“They have everything they need, now we’re just waiting on when they’re going to ship out the 900 to us,” he said, adding: “We need those to finish off our 1As before we can start working on the 1B group.”
The 1B priority group includes teachers and childcare workers, law enforcement, adults 75 and older, and people working in designated essential services/critical industries.
Terrell said that once his department has a better understanding of what Santa Cruz County’s future vaccine allotments will be, they’ll work with MCHC to set up an online scheduling portal. In the meantime, local businesses in the designated “essential” categories can file a request with the state to have their employees included in the 1B vaccination round.
The first phase of Arizona’s vaccination plan is set to conclude with the 1C priority, which includes people 65 and older, as well as any adults with high-risk medical conditions.
Phase 2, scheduled to begin in the spring and summer, will add the general population to the mix.
Latest numbers
Data posted Monday by the County Health Services Department showed 5,755 confirmed COVID-19 cases among local residents since the start of the pandemic. That marked an increase of 336 cases since the previous Monday.
That was lower than previous weekly increases in December, which had ranged from 443 to 526 new cases. However, the latest figures may have been affected by reporting and/or testing anomalies around the Christmas holiday.
For example, the NextCare urgent care clinic in Nogales, one of the limited number of facilities offering COVID-19 testing in the county, closed its doors Dec. 22-27 due to staff illness. And the county government, which has been offering testing on weekdays in Rio Rico, closed its test site Dec. 23-25.
During the week ending Monday, the county’s tally of COVID-related deaths was 93, six more than a week earlier. During the same period, there were 20 additional hospitalizations for the disease, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 378 hospitalizations.
A weekly benchmark report posted by the Arizona Department of Health Services last Thursday showed that 26.9 percent of people from Santa Cruz County who took a diagnostic COVID-19 test during the week of Dec. 6-12 tested positive. That was the most recent week for which the figure was available.
The statewide positive test rate that same week was 18.1 percent.
For Santa Cruz County, it was the fourth-consecutive week that the positive test rate exceeded 22 percent.
In Nogales, Sonora, there were 3,668 total confirmed cases and 345 deaths attributed to COVID-19 through Sunday, according to the Sonora State Health Secretariat. Those numbers represented a one-week increase of 130 cases and 20 deaths.