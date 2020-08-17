The number of local residents hospitalized for COVID-19 infections is significantly higher than previously reported, according to an update published Monday by the County Health Services Department.
That update showed that 208 county residents had been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic – a jump of more than 70 cases from the number reported at the end of last week.
That statistic was accompanied by a parenthetical note reading: “The sudden increase in total is from recalculation of data since March 2020, NOT a sudden surge in hospitalization rates.”
Accurate hospitalization data for Santa Cruz County has been an issue since the early days of the health crisis, due in significant part to the fact that the county’s only hospital, Holy Cross in Nogales, has little capacity to treat seriously ill patients. That has caused local COVID-19 sufferers to be transported out of county for in-patient care, which made them harder to track.
The county did not initially report its own hospitalization data. However, after the state’s unusually low numbers led to questions of accuracy, the county began reporting its own numbers in June, which saw an immediate increase in the number of hospitalizations attributed to Santa Cruz County residents.
Asked if Monday’s recalibration was due to the same difficulties of tracking people who are hospitalized out-of-county, County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell wrote in an email that “it was us finally getting our numbers reconciled with the state’s numbers.”
Monday’s updated hospitalization figures now give Santa Cruz County a rate of 7.8 hospitalizations per 100 confirmed infections. That’s still below the statewide rate of 11 percent.
The county reported a total of 2,709 confirmed COVID-19 infections on Monday. That was up from 2,671 a week earlier – a seven-day increase of 38 cases. The county was adding 10 times that number of cases per week during periods of June.
There were 55 confirmed COVID-19 deaths of Santa Cruz County residents as of Monday, an increase of two during the previous week.
Confirmed recoveries were at 1,869, up from 1,830 on Aug. 10.
Another key metric for Santa Cruz County – the positivity rate on the so-called PCR test that detects active COVID-19 infections – continues to trend downward in the community. It stood at 23.6 percent overall on Monday, down from 25.2 percent a week earlier and 27 percent on Aug. 3.
The statewide picture has shown improvement as well. Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press showed that seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and of daily deaths in the state sharply declined over the two weeks leading up to Saturday.
There had been 2,301 cases of COVID-19 and 238 deaths confirmed in Nogales, Sonora as of Sunday evening, according to the state health secretary. That was up from 2,236 cases and 232 deaths a week earlier.