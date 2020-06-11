Santa Cruz County residents who require hospitalization for a COVID-19 infection may have to add one more item to their medical bills – ambulance transportation to a Pima County hospital.
A corporate spokesman for Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales told the NI last week that local patients may be transferred to one of Holy Cross’ partner hospitals in Tucson for further care, including for coronavirus infections.
“There may be times that a patient requires transfer to another facility for specialized care,” spokesman Keith Jones of Tenet Healthcare and the Carondelet Health Network, told the NI in an email.
In a follow-up, he pointed out that Holy Cross is considered a “critical access hospital,” which refers to a small rural hospital offering around-the-clock emergency care and short-term acute care hospital stays.
In fact, County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell told the NI on Thursday that all of the local residents he was aware of who had been hospitalized with the disease had been treated at out-of-county hospitals. As of Wednesday evening, Terrell’s office was reporting 39 total hospitalizations.
Jones said Carondelet Health Network hospitals “partner together to assist in caring for patients and protecting our community,” which includes a dedicated unit for COVID-19 patients at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson.
Still, when it comes to the cost of transporting a patients from Holy Cross to a partner or other facility, that’s the responsibility of the patient and, if they have one, their insurer.
“Patient transport may be covered by ACHCCS or the patient’s healthcare plan depending on plan benefits,” Jones said in an email this week.
In April and May, according to data previously provided by Deputy Chief Richard Johnson, the Rio Rico Fire District performed nine hospital transports for confirmed COVID-19 patients. Of those, eight were transported from Holy Cross to other hospitals.
RRFD is the only fire department in Santa Cruz County licensed to conduct interfacility, or hospital-to-hospital, transports.
“There’s a base fee and then there’s a per-mile charge,” Johnson told the NI on Wednesday, adding that RRFD’s base fee for an ambulance transport is a total of $1,174, plus an additional $15.29 for every mile that the patient is in the back of the ambulance.
As for the Tubac Fire District, Chief Cheryl Horvath said personnel conducted a total of five patient transports for suspected COVID-19 infections in April. Of those five, four were taken to the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley and one was taken to Holy Cross.
At TFD, the base rate for a hospital transport is $1,199, plus an additional $16.28 for every mile that the patient is in the back of the ambulance, according to Deputy Chief Ben Guerrero.
According to that fee structure, a patient transport from Tubac Fire Station No. 1, located at 2227 E. Frontage Rd., to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson, the total cost would be $2,013.
“According to our billing department, most health insurances do cover the cost of an ambulance. Some insurance companies might have a co-pay or a deductible,” Guerrero said.
Deductibles for some insurance plans can be as high as $10,000 for family coverage.
Johnson of RRFD also confirmed that most health insurance plans do cover the cost of an ambulance transport if the call is considered “medically necessary.”
He added that in those situations, the insurance would cover the cost to transport the patient to the nearest capable hospital for treatment, not the patient’s hospital of choice.
“That’s up to the doctor that is writing the order to transfer them from Holy Cross to whatever hospital in Tucson,” Johnson said.
In the case of transferring a patient to their preferred hospital, Johnson said, most insurance companies would then make the patient responsible for paying the mileage difference from the nearest capable hospital to their chosen one.
As for people without health insurance, both Johnson and Guerrero stated that the two fire districts have payment plans available to allow patients to pay off their bills over an extended period of time.
Guerrero added that TFD received federal money for COVID-related loss mitigation, which could be used for coronavirus patients who cannot pay off their bills.
But looking at the transports that RRFD had performed from Holy Cross to other hospitals, Johnson said, he imagined most of them would be considered medically necessary and therefore covered by health insurance policies.
“I don’t know that there has been anybody that we have transferred just because they didn’t want to be at Holy Cross,” he said, adding that most of the coronavirus-related transports have been due to “the level of care available,” including “ICU beds, ventilators and their capability to take care of that patient.”