Nogales has hit the pause button on its effort to annex land north of city limits as the municipal government adapts to operational changes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Deputy City Manager John Kissinger said the plan isn’t off.
“It’s just on hold for now,” he said, adding that city officials would “probably take a better look at it, maybe next month.”
The plan calls for annexing a roughly 2.6-by-3-mile segment of land north of city limits, including the Chula Vista, Pete Kitchen, Peña Blanca Highlands and Firestone Gardens residential neighborhoods.
Proponents say that annexation would mean additional revenue for the city by allowing it to charge sales tax at places like the Pilot Travel Center on Ruby Road. It would also add to Nogales’ population, which could increase the money the city receives from state and federal revenue sources.
That extra funding is more important than ever, as all signs point to a coming drop-off in municipal revenue sources. At an April 1 council meeting, City Manager Eddie Johnson said he’s assuming the city will need to make big spending cuts to make up for lost sales tax revenue as local retail sales dry up.
However, two key aspects of the annexation process – public meetings and signature collection – could be difficult to carry out while following the social distancing guidelines recommended by health professionals to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
At a Dec. 4, 2019 public hearing on the project, Kissinger and Mayor Arturo Garino promised residents that the city would hold public meetings in neighborhoods included in the plans to explain how annexation would affect residents in those areas.
So far, Kissinger said, no public meetings have been held.
Around the country, schools, businesses and government organizations have turned to Zoom and other videoconferencing software to hold meetings while avoiding physical gatherings. But online alternatives to in-person meetings can create complications for people without a reliable internet connection or the technical know-how to use videoconferencing applications.
Kissinger also said officials hadn’t made any effort to collect signatures yet. The city needs signatures from more than half of the property owners in the annexation area, and also from owners representing at least half of the total assessed value of parcels in the area, to complete the move.
City officials have until this December to collect signatures, but social distancing guidelines and Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order could complicate those efforts.
In other Arizona cities, proponents of ballot initiatives argue that they should be allowed to fill petitions with electronic signatures during the crisis.
Kissinger said he didn’t know if the city would turn to online meeting software or electronic signature collection for the annexation project. City Attorney Mike Massee said he hadn’t looked into whether collecting signatures online for the annexation petition would be allowed under state law.
“Nothing is off the table in looking at this project,” Kissinger said, “but those discussions haven’t happened yet.”
While officials have estimated that the annexation area is home to about 1,500 residents, the city might be able to push the annexation proposal through with a relatively small number of signatures.
The area includes 907 parcels with a total assessed value of just under $17.3 million, according to a parcel list sent by Massee, the city attorney.
But there are fewer than 450 different property owners, since a small number of owners control an outsize portion of the land.
And the majority of the land value is concentrated in the hands of just a few owners. Delta Properties LLP – owned by the Panousopoulos family, which also operates Nogales Property Management – controls 18 parcels with a total assessed value of over $4.3 million. And a single parcel owned by the Nogales Unified School District has an assessed value of more than $2.2 million.
The NI wasn’t immediately able to confirm how property owners and property value would be counted for the purposes of annexation.